Futures Qualifier Kade Couchman Commits To Oklahoma Christian University (2022)

Kade Couchman, a high school senior from Enid, Oklahoma, has committed to swim at the Oklahoma Christian University for the 2022-23 season at the Division II level. He joins a 2022 recruiting class with swimmers such as Noah Rabb, David Hensley, and Gabe Coleman.

“After a lots of thought and prayers, I have decided to continue my academic, religious, and athletic journey at Oklahoma Christian University! I’m really excited to further myself and the OCU team. I can’t wait to join my fellow recruits and become an eagle!”

Couchman swims for Enid High School and the Aquatic Club of Enid. At the Oklahoma 6A State Championships in February 2022, the championship meet for the 32 largest high schools in Oklahoma, he won titles in the 50-yard free and 100-yard fly. He went a 21.04 in the 50 free and a 50.62 in the 100 fly, both of which were massive personal bests for him (his previous best times in each event were 21.44 and 52.56 respectively). In addition, both of those times qualify him for the 2022 Futures Championships this summer.

A month later at Speedo Sectionals (Columbia) this March, Couchman went 24.44 in the 50 back and 23.10 in the 50 fly, once again settling personal bests in both events.

Best SCY times:

21.04- 50 Free

24.44- 50 Back

23.10- 50 Fly

50.62- 100 Fly

49.93- 100 Free

54.04- 100 Back

1:51.57- 200 Free

Couchman adds more depth to his future team, as his 100 fly time would be the third-fastest on the Oklahoma Christian team for the 2021-22 season, and his 50 free time would have been fifth. His times would also place him 12th in the 100 fly and 14th in the 50 free at the 2022 Rocky Mountain Conference championships, showing that he has conference championship-level scoring potential even as a high schooler.

