Rapidly-improving Luke Maggiore Commits to Florida State for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Luke Maggiore, a senior at J.R. Arnold High School in Panama City Beach, Florida, has announced his commitment to Florida State University for the 2022-23 school year and beyond.

“The coaching staff and team environment was a perfect fit”

Maggiore is a rapidly rising talent. He didn’t start taking swimming seriously until the middle of his junior year and since then, has dropped 5 seconds in the 100 breast and 20 in the 200 breast. At the 2020 Florida Class 2A State Championships his junior year, he placed 9th in the 100 breast (1:00.38) and 18th in prelims of the 50 free (22.86). In his senior year season, he was runner-up in the breast (56.60) and took 4th in the 50 free (21.34).

In club swimming, where he represents Panama City Swim Team, Maggiore has improved his PBs in the SCY 50/100/200 free, 100 back, 50/100/200 breast, 50/100 fly, and 200 IM since starting his senior year of high school. In February, he won the 50 breast (26.00) and 100 breast (56.52), was 9th in the 200 breast (2:08.99), and placed 14th in the 50 free (21.71) at the Southeastern Swimming LSC Short Course Championships. At the same meet a year ago, he only finaled in the breaststroke events, placing 15th in the 50 (27.99), 18th in the 100 (1:00.24), and 18th in the 200 (2:13.51).

Best SCY Times:

100 breast – 55.88

200 breast – 2:04.90

50 breast – 26.00

50 free – 21.21

100 free – 47.55

Maggiore will join the Seminoles’ class of 2026 with Jack Hall, Jaka Pušnik, Jaydon Cunningham, Jokūbas Keblys, Sam Bork, and Utku Kurtdere. FSU’s top breaststrokers, Izaak Bastian (52.27/1:55.36) and Nevada Wood (53.78/1:56.23) were seniors last year, but Maggiore will overlap with Peter Varjasi (54.01) and Jason Martindale (54.38/1:58.59).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.