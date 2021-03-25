Bolles Freestyler Jack Hall Verbals to Florida State (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jack Hall of the Bolles School Sharks is staying close to home with a verbal commitment to Florida State for fall 2022. He’s a junior at Atlantic Coast High School.

I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Florida State University! I’d like to thank all of my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me throughout this journey. Go Noles!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 45.36

200 free – 1:38.79

500 free – 4:29.03

1650 free – 15:48.63

100 fly – 50.84

200 IM – 1:54.78

Hall finished top-five in both of his individual events at the 2020 Florida HS 4A State Championships, swimming a 1:39.16 in the 200 free final to place fourth and a 4:34.33 to take fifth in the 500 free. He also swam breaststroke (27.62) on Atlantic Coast’s 200 medley relay, which finished sixth.

Since that meet, he’s gone lifetime bests in the 100 through 1650 free, the 100 fly and the 200 IM. He’ll join a young, but deep, distance group at FSU; of their four men under 4:20 in the 500 free this season, two are freshmen and one is a sophomore.

Hall joins Sam Bork, Jaydon Cunningham, Slovenia’s Jaka Pušnik, Lithuania’s Jokūbas Keblys and Turkey’s Utku Kurtdere in Florida State’s class of 2026.

