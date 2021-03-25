ISL Announces 2021 Season With Same 10 Teams & Expanded Playoffs

The International Swimming League announced details of its 2021 season in a press release today, confirming all ten returning franchises.

The ISL release unveils a format roughly similar to last year’s – but spread out further. The 2020 season was compressed amid the coronavirus pandemic, with teams living, training, and competing within a bubble to protect from COVID-19 complications.

2021 will be the third season for the upstart professional swimming league. The inaugural season (2019) featured eight teams and seven total matches. The second season (2020) added two more teams and nearly doubled the total meets to 13.

According to the ISL press release, the 2021 season won’t add any new franchises, but the ten established teams will all return. The season will be spread out, though, between late August and December, with a total of 18 matches, each featuring four teams.

A few more details from the release:

Locations are still being determined, but the ISL says it is talking to “cities in Asia, Europe, and North America.”

Eight of the ten teams will return their same General Managers. Energy Standard coach James Gibson is stepping into the GM role – that comes after former GM Jean-Francois Salessy publicly resigned and blasted both the ISL and Energy Standard in an open letter. Meanwhile, the Aqua Centurions are still looking for a GM to replace Alessandra Guerra.

The regular season will remain at ten total matches, with each team competing in four of the ten. But instead of the two lowest-finishing teams being instantly eliminated at the end of the regular season, the league will hold an 11th regular season match with the four lowest teams competing for two playoff spots.

The playoffs are also expanded from last year’s plans, which included just two semifinals. This year’s playoffs will feature 6 total matches, 3 per team.

The league has hinted that it plans to have something resembling a draft for roster construction, but we don’t yet have any details on that, or on how teams can retain swimmers from last season.

Season Plan

The season will be broken into three parts in a similar format to last year, though with a more spread-out schedule than the compressed version we had amid the coronavirus pandemic this season.

Regular Season (6 Weeks)

Begins in late August

Ends in late September

Location to be determined

10 teams / 10 matches (4 matches per team)

Top 6 teams automatically make the Playoffs

The bottom four teams will compete in an 11th match, with the top two finishers in that bottom match joining the 8-team playoff field.

Playoff Phase (3 Weeks)

Takes place in November

Location to be determined

8 teams / 6 matches (3 matches per team)

Top 4 teams advance to the Grand Final

ISL Grand Final