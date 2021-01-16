Freshman Chloe Stepanek Helps Texas A&M Roll Past Houston in Women’s Dual

Texas A&M vs Houston (Women’s Dual)

Friday, January 15th, 2o2o

Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Results

Team Scores

Texas A&M – 171 Houston – 126

The Texas A&M Aggies hosted Houston this evening, winning 14 of 16 events en route to a 171-126 victory.

Chloe Stepanek, a TAMU freshman, won 2 individual events on the day. Stepanek first won the 200 free with a 1:47.65, blowing away the field as the only swimmer to crack 1:50. She went on to win the 50 free with a 22.93, again posting a decisive victory. Stepanek also swam the 100 fly, although she raced exhibition (not for points), clocking a 54.98.

Aggie Jing Quah also picked up a pair of individual wins. Quah took the 200 fly with a 1:58.48, winning a tight race against teammate Taylor Pike (1:58.70). Quah held a very slight, consistent lead all the way through the race. Pike went on to win the 100 fly with a 54.55. She went on to win the 100 free with a 51.15, pulling away from Houston’s Katie Power (51.72) on the back half of the race.

A&M junior Kylie Powers swept the breaststroke events. Powers posted a decisive victory in the 100 breast, getting her hands on the wall in 1:02.23, 1.61 seconds ahead of the field. She then swam a 2:14.77 in the 200 breast, touching as the only swimmer under 2:20. Powers swam a very consistent race, splitting 34.60, 34.66, and 34.04 respectively on the last 3 50s.

Camryn Toney, and A&M senior, was dominant in the 1000 free, swimming a 9:57.91. She won the race by a whopping 16.88 seconds.

PRESS RELEASE – TEXAS A&M:

BRYAN – COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 12 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team dominated Houston in a 171 – 126 win at the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies highlighted the dual meet with a first-place finish in every event they competed in Friday evening.

Freshman Chloe Stepanek was a top-point earner for the Aggies. The Northport, New York native touched the wall first in the 200 free, 50 free and helped her team to a victory in the 200 medley relay.

Senior Jing Wen Quah logged three individual wins in the 200 fly, 100 free and 400 IM. Senior Camryn Toney distanced herself early in the 1000 free, to secure a first-place finish with a time of 9.57.91.

In diving, the Aggies swept the springboards. Junior Aimee Wilson made her debut for the Aggies boasting a top score of 321.67 on the 1-Meter board. Senior Charlye Campbell took second with a score of 315.97, sophomore Alyssa Clairmont placed third with a score of 280.73 and junior Chloe Ceyanes was fourth with a score of 273.90. On the 3-Meter board it was Wilson again with a top score of 337.50, as Ceyanes (322.28) and Campbell (294.61) rounded out the top three.

Top Times On The Day:

200 Medley Relay – Grace Wey , Alaya Smith , Olivia Theall , Chloe Stepanek – 1:47.75*

1000 Free – Camryn Toney – 9:57.91*

200 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 1:47.65*

100 Back – Grace Wey – 56.11*

100 Breast – Kylie Powers – 1:02.23*

200 Fly – Jing Wen Quah – 1:58.48*

50 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 22.93*

100 Free – Jing Wen Quah – 51.15*

200 Back – Mollie Wright – 2:02.98*

200 Breast – Kylie Powers – 2:14.77*

500 Free – Evelyn Bruner – 4:59.87*

400 IM – Jing Wen Quah – 4:16.21*

200 Free Relay – Emma Stephenson , Bobbi Kennett , Caroline Theil , Olivia Theall – 1:33.99*

PRESS RELEASE – HOUSTON:

COLLEGE STATION – The University of Houston Swimming & Diving team fell to the 12th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies on Friday in a 171-126 decision at the Recreation Center Natatorium.

The Houston divers will remain in College Station for the Texas A&M Diving Invitational that will take place on Saturday. Action is set to begin at 2 p.m.

Houston opened the day with a third-place finish in the 200 Medley Relay. Kathryn Power , Audrey McKinnon , Katie Higgins and Mykenzie Leehy combined for a time of 1:45.10.

Ioanna Sacha continues to have a stellar senior season for the Cougars placing second in the 100 Back, touching in at 56.46. Kathryn Power followed behind in fifth place (57.82) and Kaley Hoffman in sixth place (58.50).

Sophomore Audrey McKinnon battled throughout the meet, placing second in the 200 Breaststroke, clocking in at 2:20.36. McKinnon also placed fifth in the 100 Breaststroke at 1:05.37.

In the 50 Freestyle, Mykenzie Leehy took a second-place finish touching in at 23.65, dropping 0.55 off her entry time. Rachel Hicks dropped 0.23 off her entry time as well, touching in at 24.47.

Kathryn Power led UH in the 100 Free, placing second with a time of 51.72, dropping 1.66 off of her entry time for the event. Elizabeth Richardson followed closely behind, with a third-place finish (54.44) and Rachel Hicks in fourth place (54.48).

On the boards, junior Katie Deininger placed second in both the 1-meter and the 3-meter. Deininger led the Cougars in the 1-meter scoring 271.80 followed by Emilia Waters in third place scoring 254.40. In the 3-meter, Deininger scored 290.48 with Hedda Grelz following behind in third, with 284.25 points.