Summer Juniors Qualifier Kelly Prawira Commits to Claremont McKenna

Two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Kelly Prawira from La Puente, California has verbally committed to Claremont McKenna College and will join the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps women’s team in the fall of 2021.

“I chose Claremont McKenna College for its stellar academic program and amazing team atmosphere! I look forward to the next chapter of my life and I can’t wait to be an Athena!”

A senior at Rowland High School, Prawira swims for her school and the club team Trident Swim Club, under coach Mike Cody. As a freshman, she won the 100 breast and contributed to the winning 200 medley and 400 free relays at 2019 CIF Southern Section Division 4 Championships. She led Rowland to the Division 4 section title before they were moved up to Division 3 in 2019. At that section championships, Prawira finished 7th in the 100 breast and 14th in the 200 IM. She swam breast on the 4th-place medley relay and contributed a leg to the 14th-place 400 free relay.

Prawira has had even more success in long course meters. At the 2019 Los Angeles Invitational at USC, Kelly scored her first Summer Juniors cut in the 200m breast (2:37.59), punching her ticket to Speedo Junior Nationals in Palo Alto. Two weeks after LAI, she added a second Summer Juniors cut, this time in the 100m breast (1:13.14). She also competed at Western Zones in Clovis that summer, swimming the 100 breast and 200/400 IM and placing 3rd in the 100 breast.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 1:04.52

200 breast – 2:21.76

200 IM – 2:10.50

400 IM – 5:36.07

Best LCM times:

100 breast – 1:13.14

200 breast – 2:37.59

200 IM – 2:28.67

400 IM – 5:12.43

Prawira will be a strong addition to the CMS squad. Her best 100 breast time would have scored in the B final at 2019 NCAA Division III Championships. It took 2:20.54 to get a second swim in the 200 breast. The Athenas finished 22nd at 2019 NCAAs.

