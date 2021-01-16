Texas A&M Men Win First Dual Meet of 2021 Against SMU With 10 Event Wins

SMU V. Texas A&M (Men)

January 15, 2021

Barr-McMillion Natatorium, Dallas, TX

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Meet Results

Team Scores: Texas A&M 170 — SMU 130

The Texas A&M Aggie men won their first dual meet of 2021 against the Southern Methodist (SMU) Mustang men. The Aggies now improve to 2-1 this season. This dual meet loss signaled the SMU Mustangs’ first loss of the season after winning dual meets against TCU and Incarnate Word, making their current dual record 2-1.

Aggie front-runners Shaine Casas and Mark Theall were not present at this meet due to their participation at the 2021 Pro Swim Series in San Antonio. Despite their absences, the Aggie men defeated the Mustang men 170-130 with 10 event wins.

Meet Highlights

Texas A&M junior Kaloyan Bratanov was one of three Aggies to earn two wins at this meet. Bratanov first won the 200 free with a 1:37.19, touching ahead of teammate Elijah Sohn (1:37.56). Then into the 100 free, Bratanov faced a tight battle against SMU senior Daniel Forndal and Sohn. At the touch, Bratanov touched out Forndal by one one-hundredth to win 44.39 to 44.40. Sohn took third at 44.82.

Fellow Aggie junior Ethan Gogulski went on to sweep the backstroke events here in Dallas, taking top times at 48.45/1:46.81. Sophomore Jace Brown followed suit in sweeping the butterfly events, registering 48.65/1:48.09.

The 50 free featured another tight race as the SMU Mustangs took a tight 1-2 finish, led by Justin Baker (20.49) touching out teammate Lance Butler by one one-hundredth. Texas A&M freshman Kraig Bray took third in the race by four one-hundredths at 20.54. Later on in the 200 free relay, the Texas A&M relay held the slight lead until anchor Baker hit the water. The SMU sophomore then split the fastest 50 free of the meet at 19.61, enough to overtake Texas A&M for the win 1:20.39 to 1:20.77.

More Event Winners:

Texas A&M Release

DALLAS, Texas – The No. 4 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team return home with a win after a dominating performance against SMU at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center. The Maroon & White highlighted the dual meet with 10 first-place finishes on the day.

The 200 medley relay team of junior Ethan Gogulski , sophomore Andres Puente , junior Jace Brown and senior Tanner Olson started the day off strong earning first with a time of 1:27.93.

Gogulski added a pair of individual wins in the 100 and 200 back, while junior Kaloyan Bratanov held his own securing two first-place finishes in the 100 and 200 free.

Olson was another top performer for the Aggies, notching a B-cut time in the 100 breast (54.08), as Puente earned first in the 200 breast with a B-cut time of 1:57.58.

In diving, senior Kurtis Mathews earned the top spot on the 1-Meter board with a score of 379.35 and freshman Kyle Sanchez earned fourth with a score of 304.88. Sophomore Tony Stewart claimed second on the 3-Meter board with a score of 326.55.

Up Next:

The Aggies will return to action as they compete against LSU on Jan. 23 at the Rec Center Natatorium. Seniors will be honored prior to the final dual meet of the season.

Top Times On The Day:

200 Medley Relay – Ethan Gogulski , Andres Puente , Jace Brown and Tanner Olson – 1:27.93*

1000 Free – Felipe Rizzo – 9:22.72

200 Free – Kaloyan Bratanov – 1:37.19*

100 Back – Ethan Gogulski – 48.45*

100 Breast – Tanner Olson – 54.08 B*

200 Fly – Jace Brown – 1:48.09*

50 Free – Kraig Bray – 20.54

100 Free – Kaloyan Bratanov – 44.39*

200 Back – Ethan Gogulski – 1:46.81*

200 Breast – Andres Puente – 1:57.58 B*

500 Free – Felipe Rizzo – 4:29.32*

100 Fly – Jace Brown – 48.65 B*

200 IM – Mark Schnippenkoetter – 1:50.70

200 Free Relay – Tanner Olson , Kraig Bray , Elijah Sohn and Collin Fuchs – 1:20.77

First place finishes are marked with *

SMU Release

DALLAS (SMU) – The No. 25 Mustangs won five events in a 170-130 loss to No. 4 Texas A&M at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium on Friday afternoon.

Prior to the event, the Mustangs honored seniors Stephen Cheng , Daniel Forndal and Caleb Rhodenbaugh for their contributions to the program.

SMU took the top three spots in three events – the 1,000-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle and 200-yard individual medley.

In the 1,000-yard freestyle, Petar Bozhilov led the field finishing in 9:13.66. Jack Callan was the runner-up in the event with a 9:21.30. Bozhilov also finished third in the 500 distance (4:31.60).

The 50-yard freestyle saw Justin Baker clock a 20.49 for the win. He narrowly out-touched teammate Lance Butler by the smallest of margins, who finished in a season-best 20.50.

Colin Feehery won the 200 IM, pacing the field by nearly two seconds in a time of 1:48.96. Connor Dalbo was the second-place finisher in 1:50.45.

The event closed with a win in the 200-yard freestyle relay with Butler, Forndal, Charlie Kaye and Baker sprinting to victory in 1:20.39. SMU finished second in the opening 200-yard medley relay as Riley Hill , Rhodenbaugh, Jack Easton and Forndal teamed up for a 1:28.59.

In diving action, Dominic Hoefer led the way with a victory on 3 meter, finishing with an NCAA Zone score of 358.20. Peter Smithson was third in the event, also above the NCAA standard, at 320.33. Smithson led the way on 1 meter with a season-best, NCAA score of 344.10 for second place, while Hoefer also stayed above the NCAA’s mark, finishing third at 305.03.

Rhodenbaugh was SMU’s top finisher in breaststroke events, finishing second in the 200 and staying under the NCAA B standard at 1:57.99. Dalbo finished third at 1:59.72. In the 100, Rhodenbaugh was third at 54.54.

In backstroke events, Hill led the Mustangs in the 100 (2nd, 49.09), while Tyler Barfield was SMU’s highest finisher in the 200 (2nd, 1:48.57).

The Ponies also grabbed a runner-up finish in the 100-yard freestyle from Forndal, clocking in at 44.40.

The Mustangs return to action Saturday, Jan. 30 when they host Missouri State at 11 a.m. The meet is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on PonyUp TV with results available on the Meet Mobile App.