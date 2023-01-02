Freestyler James Coyne (2023) Signs to Niagara University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

James Coyne, a freestyle specialist from Manhattan Beach, California, has signed to swim and study at Niagara University beginning in the fall of 2023.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to Niagara University where I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the Division 1 level. I would like to thank my friends, family, coaches, and anyone that has helped me get here. Go Purple Eagles !!”

A senior at Mira Costa High School, Coyne competes year-round for Beach Cities Swimming as a freestyle specialist. He has been achieving best times in his freestyle events consistently throughout the 2022 season, with all of his personal bests coming from fall 2022.

At the Kevin B. Perry Senior Meet in November, Coyne set best times in his 50/100-yard freestyles, touching at a 22.63, and 48.42 respectively. Just a month later at the California SCS/SCAT WAG Championships, he shaved almost another full second off his 100-yard freestyle personal best with a 47.45. Later in the meet, Coyne swam a best time in the prelims of the 200-yard freestyle (1:46.99), adding less than three-tenths of a second (1:47.23) to touch fourth in finals. He also set a best time in the prelims of the 500 freestyle with a 4:52.03, only to drop a further three seconds in finals to touch first in a time of 4:49.07.

Best times SCY:

50 free — 22.63

100 free — 47.45

200 free — 1:46.99

500 free — 4:49.07

Coyne will be joining a strong group of freestylers at Niagara, with a number of the school’s all-time top-ten performances in the freestyle events by current team members in the 2021-2022 season. Additionally, three out of four relay legs in all three freestyle relays at the 2022 MAAC Conference Championship were swum by members of the current sophomore class. Niagara’s strength is its young freestylers, which Coyne will add depth to.

Coyne’s current best times put him just out of scoring range in the freestyle events at MAAC Conference Championships. With his current times he would have placed 40th in the 50, 26th in the 100, 28th in the 200, and 27th in the 500 at the 2022 MAAC Championships.

Coyne joins sprint freestyler and backstroker Jacob Wade for the Niagara commitment class of 2023.

