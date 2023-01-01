13-Year Olds Vivian Taylor, Kyle Tsuei Shine at SoCal Winter Age Group Champs

2022 Southern California Swimming/RAA Winter Age Group Championships

December 9-11, 2022

Riverside, California

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals for the older age groups

Full Meet Results

Mission Viejo 13-year-old Vivian Taylor led a big weekend for the Nadadores’ age groupers earlier this month at the Southern California Swimming Winter Age Group Championships in Riverside.

Taylor swam new best times of 1:05.56 in the 100-yard breaststroke and 2:23.62 in the 200-yard breaststroke. That time in the 100 breast puts her 5th among swimmers her age this season. She has roared up the breaststroke rankings in the second half of 2022. She has swum a best time in the 100 breaststroke each time she has swum it this season, dropping a total of 2.9 seconds from last season. She has dropped even more, three-and-a-half seconds, in the 200.

Her 100 breast is now faster than her 100 back and 100 fly.

In total, Taylor won 5 races at the meet in the 13-14 and 11-14 age groups, even being just 13.

She was one of two girls to win five gold medals at the meet: Mission Viejo 10 & under Amy Robles also picked up 5 victories, winning by as many as 5 seconds (in the 200 IM).

On the boys’ side of the pool, Kyle Tsuei of the Trident Swim Club won the 200 back in 1:53.87. He’s only 13 years old, and that is the second-ranked time by an American 13-year-old this year, behind only Luka Mijatovic, and third-ranked by any USA Swimming member.

Competing against fields of 14-year-olds, he finished in the top 3 several times, including a 52.41 in the 100 back. His previous best times in the 100 and 200 back were 54.16 and 1:57.31, respectively.

The big winner on the boys’ side individually was Mission Viejo’s Aaron Deng. He won 6 gold medals in the meet in the 11-12 age group, led by a 1:05.72 in the 100 breaststroke. He also swam best times in the 50 breast (31.25), 50 fly (27.00), 100 fly (58.72), 100 IM (1:00.68), and 200 IM (2:10.55).