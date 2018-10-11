Free Pizza for First 50 Students at LSU vs. Florida

Courtesy: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving team will host their first home meet of the season as they host Florida on Friday at 4:00 p.m. CT at the LSU Natatorium. The meet was originally scheduled for Thursday, but was moved due to Hurricane Michael.

The first 50 in the doors fans will receive free pizza and koozies.

The Tigers will look to make a statement in the diving well after Lizzie Cui and Juan Celaya-Hernandez swept the diving events last week against Navy and Uconn.

“We’re looking forward to competing against Florida in our first SEC competition of the season,” said head diving coach Doug Shaffer. “It’s our home pool and another step in the process for us. We’re going to treat it like any other competition where we compete, be relevant, present, and dive to the best of our ability.”

Cui won both springboards and set two new pool records at Navy, while Celaya-Hernandez won both springboards and set a new pool record on three-meter. As a result, both divers earned SEC Diver of the Week honors.

Swimmers Karl Luht and Leyre Casarin also made statements last week, winning 10 events between them.

Luht, a senior from Tallinn, Estonia, was involved in six Tiger victories. The junior swam the first leg of the 400-yard medley relay, 200-yard medley relay, and 400-yard freestyle relay, all of which took gold. Individually, Luht won the 100-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, and 100-yard, butterfly.

Casarin, a sophomore from Villorba, Italy, took part in the 200-yard freestyle relay, 200-yard medley relay, and 400-yard freestyle as the Tigers won all three events. On top of her relay success, Casarin also won the 100-yard freestyle and took silver in the 50-yard freestyle.

“It’s still early October and it’s a quick turnaround from competition and travel,” said swimming head coach Dave Geyer. “We’re excited to race against some good competition. You have two programs that have a rich history of performing at a high-level at both the SEC and national level, so we welcome that opportunity to race against the best. That’s what we sign up for in the SEC, so to bring the Gators into our pool and give them our best shot is what we’re going to do.”