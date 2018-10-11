Practice + Pancakes: Team Elite, Chinese Pros Suit Up + Throw Down

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

With October rolling around, most teams are getting back into the swing of training. For Team Elite in San Diego, that means finally emerging from the gym, where they’ve been building some early season strength, to suit up and swim fast. Michael Chadwick, along with recent TE transplants Jacob Pebley and Lia Neal, got pancakes with me after their first “quality” set of the season and talked me through what each individual workout was like.

For Chadwick, he did the sprint version of the workout, which meant a combination of 50’s and 100’s fast. His workout was highlighted by a WR time of 45.6 in the 100 freestyle (with fins and paddles, minor detail) and a subsequent trip to the trashcan to “expel” some lactic acid.

Lia, who on the day of the practice had lived in San Diego for all of 72 hours, she did the sprint version of the sprint version of the workout. This meant her fast efforts were all 50’s. She didn’t have to go it alone however, as she was joined by Chinese and world record holder Liu Xiang (or Kristy), the first and only woman to dip under 27 seconds in the 50m backstroke.

Pebley, alongside the 2 other visiting Chinese national teamers Wang Shun (or Steve, 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, 200 IM) and Yan Zibei (2018 Asian Games silver medalist, 50 & 100 Breast), took on the mid distance version of the workout. This was highlighted by a 200 of stroke fast, in which Pebley lined up with Wang Shun and went at it, Pebley swimming a 200 back (1:59.9) and Shun swimming a 200 iM (2:01.7). Zibei also swam a 200 breast, touching at 2:13.6.