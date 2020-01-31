Former Swimmer Suing Carmel High School & Red Roof Inn Over Sexual Abuse

A former Carmel High School swimmer is suing the school district, Carmel’s head swim coach and the Red Roof Inn over sexual abuse she experienced at the hands of former coach John Goelz.

The Indy Star reports that the 18-year-old woman is suing Carmel Clay Schools, head swimming coach Chris Plumb and the Red Roof Inn, claiming all three failed to protect her from sexual abuse by Goelz. The lawsuit says that the school district has a history of tolerating sexual relationships between employees and minor students. The suit also says the Red Roof Inn didn’t properly train its staff to prevent sexual crimes on its property.

Last year, Goelz admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old swimmer in 2017 and 2018. Goelz was a swim coach for Carmel High School and Carmel Swim Club at the time. Goelz also filmed a sexual encounter with the girl, and that video was found by authorities during their investigation. Goelz was sentenced to about 16 years in prison plus 10 years of supervised release, along with a $9000 fine.

He’s also been banned for life by the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

The school district and the Red Roof Inn declined to comment on the case when asked by The Indy Star. We’ve asked Plumb for comment but have not yet received a response.