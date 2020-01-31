Former GA Teacher & Coach Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison For Child Molestation

A former teacher and swim coach at Chattahoochee High School in Georgia has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for molesting a 13-year-old girl, local media report.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Preston Paris pleaded guilty to child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and statutory rape. Paris was a social studies teacher and a swim coach at Chattahoochee High, which is in Johns Creek, Georgia. The school district “immediately separated” from Paris when he was arrested in the fall of 2018.

Authorites say that Paris met the 13-year-old victim through Tinder, and continued to communicate with her through Snapchat. In July of 2018, Paris picked up the victim, drover her to his apartment and had sex with her. The 13-year-old girl attended the same school as Paris’ daughter, per the Journal-Constitution.

The victim later told her gym teacher that she and Paris were “dating,” which led to the involvement of police. Paris was arrested on October 1, 2018. He’ll serve 25 years in prison, along with one year of probation.

The North Fulton Neighbor reports that the 34-year-old Paris had been involved in a previous incident with a 17-year-old student at a different school, and that he’d resigned from that job before moving to Chattahoochee High. No charges were brought in that investigation, police say.