Tournaments from Pennsylvania to Arizona to California Lead WWP Week 3 Slate

Week 3 of the collegiate women’s water polo schedule includes tournaments from Tempe, Arizona; to Providence, Rhode Island; Villanova, Pennsylvania; Palo Alto and Los Angeles, California.

The Cross Conference Challenge in Tempe, Arizona, pits the host #10 Arizona State Sun Devils against #3 Hawaii, #25 Azusa Pacific and Cal State East Bay on Friday and Saturday.

The field at the two-day Bruno Classic in Providence, Rhode Island, hosted by RV Brown, features Austin College, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, #17 Harvard, LIU Brooklyn, #24 Marist, Saint Francis (Pa.), Siena, #18 Wagner and Whittier.

Villanova welcomes Salem and George Washington on Saturday.

La Salle plays host to George Washington, Salem and St. Francis Brooklyn on Saturday and Sunday.

#2 Stanford, #6 Cal, #7 Michigan and #11 UC Davis will face off in Palo Alto, California with four matches on Saturday and two on Sunday.

#3 UCLA also is hosting a loaded tournament on Saturday at the UCLA Mini Invite in Los Angeles. #1 USC, #3 UCLA, #5 UC Irvine, #12 Fresno State, #13 San Jose State, #14 Long Beach State and #16 Loyola Marymount will meet in seven contests. The tournament is capped by an exhibition match between the top ranked Trojans and the #3 Bruins.

All told, Week 3 offers 21 contests between ranked teams, including five Top 10 matchups.

#3 Hawaii vs. #10 Arizona State

#7 Michigan vs. #6 Cal

#7 Michigan at #2 Stanford

#1 USC vs. #3 UCLA (Exh.)

#6 Cal at #2 Stanford

Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Week 3 Schedule