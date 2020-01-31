Registered Sex Offender Arrested Photographing Swim Meet For the Second Time

For the second time in a year and a half, registered sex offender James F. Renick has been arrested while taking pictures at a swim meet.

The 70-year-old Renick was arrested for attending the Shamrock Invite at Notre Dame’s Rolfs Aquatic Center. Renick is a registered sex offender for life, and according to the local NBC affiliate, it is a felony for Renick to set foot on the property of any school. Per WNDU, police received a report that a “suspicious individual was taking pictures of participants” at the college invite last Friday.

WNDU reports that Renick pleaded guilty to molesting two boys under the age of 10 back in 1996, landing him on the sex offender registry.

This isn’t Renick’s first issue with violating the terms of his sex offender status. In August of 2018, Renick was arrested at a youth swim meet in Ohio. At the time, local media reported that Renick was dressed as a photographer and carrying professional photography equipment. When questioned, he originally claimed to be a freelance photographer, then claimed he was photographing a friend’s child. When he later admitted that he was a registered sex offender, police arrested him for obstructing justice.

For his more recent Notre Dame arrest, Renick had his bond set at $2000, though WNDU reports that he was still being held in local jail as of Wednesday.

The University of Notre Dame released the following statement:

“Notre Dame police officers were made aware Friday, January 24, of an individual in the spectators’ section of the Rolfs Aquatics Center taking photos of swimmers competing in an invitational meet. He was arrested and also received a no trespassing notice. The case was referred to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office. This individual has no affiliation with Notre Dame and does not reside in this part of the state.”