Former Carmel Coach John Goelz Banned for Life; Detained Pending Trial

Former Carmel High School and Carmel Swim Club (Indiana) coach John C. Goelz has been formally and permanently banned by the US Center for Safe Sport. His ban officially took effect on August 6th, a month after his arrest on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.

Goelz was arrested in July by federal police. At the time of his arrest, U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said that investigators believe that Goelz was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a female swimmer after obtaining screenshots of text messages that allegedly are between Goelz and the swimmers indicating a sexual relationship back to February 2018.

That led federal police to obtain a search warrant, where they obtained more evidence of sexual encounters between the two, including a cellphone video depicting sexual activity.

On Thursday, the US District Court in Southern Indiana issued an order of detention for Goelz pending trial, with the court ruling on the following basis:

By clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community.

Weight of evidence against the defendant is strong

Subject to lengthy period of incarceration if convicted

History of violence or use of weapons

Lack of stable employment

Significant family or other ties outside the United States

Goelz was already suspended on July 7th, but was given a one-month appeal period that expired on August 6th. He was terminated from his positions with both Carmel High School and the Carmel Swim Club upon arrest.

The U.S. Center for Safe Sports now handles the investigations and sanctions for all complaints involving sexual assault against swimming for USA Swimming and other organizations under the USOC umbrella.