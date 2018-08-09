Kira Toussaint Breaks Dutch 100 Back Record Leading Off Medley Relay

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Kira Toussaint broke her own Dutch National Record leading off the women’s 400 medley relay in Glasgow, clocking 59.81 to break her previous mark of 59.88 set in April at the Swim Cup Eindhoven.

Toussaint had a solid week of racing, placing 8th in both the 50 and 100 back, but had yet to break a minute at the meet with her fastest 100 coming in at 1:00.02. After going 1:00.13 in the relay prelims, she finally broke through with the 59.81 in the final, and her Dutch teammates Tes Schouten, Kinge Zandringa and Femke Heemskerk had solid splits as they took 5th in a time of 3:58.94. Toussaint’s 59.81 was the 4th fastest backstroke leg in the field.

Split Comparison, Dutch Records 100 Back

Toussaint, 2018 Swim Cup Eindhoven Toussaint, 2018 Euros 28.73 29.28 31.15 30.53 59.88 59.81

The 22-year-old also had a personal best in the semi-finals of the 50, improving from 27.96 to 27.92, and will continue to inch closer to Hinkelien Schreuder‘s 2009 National Record of 27.77.

A two-time medalist at the Short Course European Championships in December, including an individual silver in the 100 back, Toussaint won her first two Long Course European medals this week with a pair of silvers in the women’s 4×100 free and the mixed 4×100 free relays.