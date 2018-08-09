Sri Lankan Nat’l Record-holder Kyle Abeysinghe to Join Brother at Ohio State

Kyle Abeysinghe of Killer Whale Aquatics in Colombo, Sri Lanka, has announced his verbal commitment to The Ohio State University for 2018-19. He will join his brother Matthew Abeysinghe, a current Buckeye NCAA qualifier and 2016 Rio Olympian, in Columbus in the fall.

“I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to The Ohio State University and be able to swim along side brother, Matthew. OSU has always been somewhere that I’ve looked at as a college I’d want to go to not only because I grew up in Ohio but because of how amazing of a university it is. I can’t wait to get there and start training!”

Abeysinghe is a member of the Sri Lankan National Team and a national record-holder in the SCM 200 IM and SCM 400 IM. He has represented Sri Lanka internationally on numerous occasions, including at FINA Junior Worlds in 2015 and 2017, FINA Short Course Worlds in 2016, and at the Commonwealth Games in 2017 and 2018. At the most recent Gold Coast XXI Commonwealth Games that took place in April, he anchored the men’s 4x100m freestyle quartet to Sri Lanka’s first-ever international relay final. At the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games, he won silver medals in the 50m free (23.38) and 100m free (50.93).

Times LCM:

50m Free – 23.38

100m Free – 50.93

200m Free – 1:54.12

200m IM – 2:08.67

100 Fly – 56.33

Abeysinghe will join the Buckeyes with Benjamin Kuriger, Hudson McDaniel, Jason Mathews, John Sampson, Josef Pohlmann, Lain Weaver, RJ Kondalski, Ruslan Gaziev , Sem Andreis, and Stefano Batista.