OHSAA D2 State Champion John Sampson Commits to Ohio State

Bellbrook, Ohio’s John Sampson has announced his verbal commitment to The Ohio State University for 2018-19. He will join a Buckeyes men’ swimming and diving class of 2022 that already includes verbal commits Benjamin Kuriger, Hudson McDaniel, Jason Mathews, Josef Pohlmann, Lain Weaver, RJ Kondalski, Ruslan Gaziev , Sem Andreis, and Stefano Batista.

“I chose to continue swimming at Ohio State because the coaches are amazing, the team atmosphere is like none other, and the academics are some of the best in the country. Ohio State felt like home and I can’t wait to continue my swimming and academic careers there for the years to come.”

Sampson is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Bellbrook High School. He was the 2017 OHSAA Division 2 state champion in the 100 backstroke with a time of 49.93, and the seventh-place finisher in the 100 free (46.70). Sampson further contributed to Bellbrook’s fourth-place team finish in the boys’ meet with a 23.72 leadoff on the runner-up 200 medley relay, and a 46.43 anchor on the third-place 400 free relay.

Sampson swims year-round for Dayton Raiders. He was the bronze medalist in the 100 back at Indianapolis Sectionals in April (58.63), but his lifetime-best performance came out of Columbus Sectionals in July (58.51). At 2016 Winter Junior Nationals East, he scored PBs in the 100/200 free and 100/200 back, and was a C finalist in both backstrokes.

Best times:

100y free – 46.56

200y free – 1:41.53

100y back – 49.89

200y back – 1:47.18

200y IM – 1:54.61

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].