8x YNats Qualifier Maren Weathersby Commits to UMBC

Maren Weathersby, an eight-time YMCA Nationals qualifier (SCY and LCM) from Charlottesville, Virginia, has given her verbal commitment to attend the University of Maryland, Baltimore County next fall. There, she will join fellow commits Caroline Sargent and Madeleine Songer in the class of 2022.

“When I got to the UMBC campus, I immediately loved the school. Coach Chad and Coach Chris, and the whole team, made me feel so welcome. I knew then that I was meant to spend the next 4 years at UMBC. #GoDawgs”

Weathersby currently competes for the Piedmont Family YMCA Swim Team (CYAC), coached by Mike Wenert, and for Albemarle High School, coached by J.J. Bean. In high school swimming, Weathersby been a finalist at the Virginia 5A State Championships in each of her first three seasons. She helped the Albemarle Patriots win the 5A state team title in her freshman season in 2015, place third in 2016, and finish fifth in 2017.

An honor student, Weathersby is a member of numerous honor societies at her school, and she serves as president of the Albemarle High School chapter of the Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA). She also swims and coaches in a local summer league, and gives lessons to youth swimmers on behalf of the Benjamin Hair Just Swim for Life Foundation (BH-JSL), a local non-profit dedicated to providing learn-to-swim programs in and around central Virginia.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 59.61

200 fly – 2:09.05

50 back -27.32

100 back – 58.83

200 back – 2:10.10

