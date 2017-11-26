Sarah Koehler improves 35-year-old German SC Record

German Sarah Köhler set a new short course record (25 m) in the 1500 m freestyle on Friday at the first edition of the Meeuw Cup in Wiesbaden, Germany.

She improved the 35-year-old record set by Petra Schneider in 1982. Köhler touched the wall on Friday in 15:39,74, Schneider’s old German SC record stood at 15:43,31.

Köhler also holds four more German records:

400m freestyle, SC, 4:01,03

800 m freestyle, SC, 8:12,45

400 m freestyle, LC, 4:03,96

1500 m freestyle, LC, 15:59,85

Sarah Köhler failed to make it into the German National Team for the 2017 LC World Championships in Budapest but perhaps she will get a chance to compete at the SC European Championships in December in Copenhagen. The German Team for this event hasn’t been announced yet.

Köhler won the gold medal in the 400 m Freestyle at the 2017 Summer Universiade in 4:03,6 (LC), this also was a German record.