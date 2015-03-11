Former Missouri school record-holder Max Grodecki transferring to Louisville

Illinois high school standout and former Missouri Tiger school record-holder Max Grodecki has found a new collegiate home, resurfacing with the Louisville Cardinals, according to his home club’s Twitter account.

Head coach Andrew Hodgson of the New Trier Swim Club, where Grodecki has been competing since leaving Missouri, tweeted that Grodecki will be joining Louisville this coming fall:

NTSC swimmer Max Grodecki returning to college swimming this fall with University of Louisville @ArthurAlbiero @SwimmingWorld @swimswamnews — New Trier Swim Club (@swimntsc) March 11, 2015

Grodecki swam on four relays at NCAAs his freshman year, and broke the Tigers school record midway through his sophomore season with a 43.19. But then Grodecki’s name didn’t show up on the SEC psych sheets, and the team announced he was “suspended indefinitely for a violation of team policy.”

Grodecki never competed for Missouri again, sitting out all of the 2014-2015 season and watching former teammate Michael Chadwick break his school record. But the New Trier tweet implies Grodecki will be competing for Louisville as early as fall of 2015, depending on how much more he has to sit out before he becomes eligible again.

A strong sprint freestyler with a very solid backstroke, Grodecki should be a big pickup for a Louisville team on the rise after a 2nd-place finish at the ACC Championships a few weeks ago.

Grodecki’s Top Times

100 free: 43.19

100 back: 47.57

50 free: 20.03

200 free: 1:37.45

Grodecki has been competing for New Trier since his split with Missouri, mostly swimming club meets in Illinois, where he’s been 20.1/43.9/1:37.4 in the 50, 100 and 200 frees and 48.2 in the 100 back.