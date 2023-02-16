Former Cal Women’s Coach Teri McKeever Removed From CSCAA Board of Directors

Former Cal women’s swimming and diving coach Teri McKeever is no longer a member of the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Board of Directors.

Back in July, a couple months after McKeever was accused of verbally and emotionally abusing her athletes, the CSCAA said it was “not impacted” by the allegations. But now that an eight-month independent investigation substantiated many of those claims and resulted in her dismissal from Cal, the CSCAA says that McKeever’s role as the At-Large Representative has been vacated.

The CSCAA did not specify when that administrative change was made. McKeever was re-elected as At-Large Representative in May of 2021, and her position will be filled in May of this year. The vacancy reduces the size of the Board from 11 members to 10.

McKeever, 60, had been the Cal women’s head coach dating back to 1993. She led the program to four NCAA titles and six Pac-12 Championship victories while serving on three U.S. Olympic staffs along the way. This included being named the head coach of the women’s team for the 2012 Games in London, making her the first and only female head coach of the U.S. Olympic swimming team.

Nine Cal women’s swimmers, six since 2018, told the Southern California News Group that they made plans to kill themselves or obsessed about suicide for weeks or months because of McKeever’s bullying.

In the 482-page report commissioned by Cal, McKeever said that “the University knew of her coaching methods and of prior complaints and had not found her conduct problematic or violative of any policies. Notably, however, investigators said they had not been retained to examine Cal’s knowledge of McKeever’s conduct or its past responses to allegations of misconduct by McKeever. The entire section titled “Prior Complaints to the University” was redacted from the report because it fell outside the scope of the investigation.