MacNeil on 20.9 50 Free: “Hopefully there will be another drop come NCAAs”

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Tennessee (1x)
- Men: Florida (10x)
Maggie MacNeil clocked a 20.98 last night to win the SEC title in the 50 free. Although this was a historic swim and the Canadian superstar’s first time under 21, MacNeil was expecting for a little more. The Olympic champion says she hopes to work on her first 25 and continue the time drops into NCAAs.
I suspect we’re not too far away from the first sub 20 relay split. Now that will be something to see.
3 women splitting sub 20.5 within 24 hours of each other is insane