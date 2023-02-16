Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

MacNeil on 20.9 50 Free: “Hopefully there will be another drop come NCAAs”

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Maggie MacNeil clocked a 20.98 last night to win the SEC title in the 50 free. Although this was a historic swim and the Canadian superstar’s first time under 21, MacNeil was expecting for a little more. The Olympic champion says she hopes to work on her first 25 and continue the time drops into NCAAs.

BearlyBreathing
30 minutes ago

I suspect we’re not too far away from the first sub 20 relay split. Now that will be something to see.

jeff
51 minutes ago

3 women splitting sub 20.5 within 24 hours of each other is insane

