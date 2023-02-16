Jordan Crooks Lowers Dressel’s SEC Championship Record In 100 Fly With 44.04

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The beat goes on for Jordan Crooks, as the Tennessee sophomore continued his otherworldly performance at the SEC Championships with another standout swim on Thursday morning.

Crooks, coming off of entering rarefied air last night by becoming just the second man under 18 seconds in the 50 freestyle, powered his way to a massive best time in the preliminaries of the men’s 100 butterfly, breaking Caeleb Dressel‘s SEC Championship Record in a time of 44.04.

Crooks’ swim downs Dressel’s 2017 mark of 44.21, and it also erased a 14-year-old Rec Center Natatorium Pool Record, which was the legendary 44.18 performance from Austin Staab in 2009. Note that in 2018, the year in which Dressel set the NCAA and U.S. Open Records in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly at NCAAs, he swam the 100 breast and 200 IM at SECs instead of the 50 free and 100 fly (still setting all-time records that have since been broken).

Crooks entered the meet with a personal best time of 44.79, set at the Tennessee Invitational in November, which previously stood as the program record (he also went 44.82 in the prelims).

Last season, the Cayman Islands native swam his fastest time at SECs in 45.33, where he placed third to Georgia’s Luca Urlando (44.41) and Florida’s Eric Friese (44.86). The following month at NCAAs, Crooks clocked 45.54 and missed earning a second swim.

Crooks has shown marked improvement in the back half of his 100 fly this season, going from 24.72 at last season’s SECs to 24-flat in this morning’s prelims.

Split Comparison

Crooks, 2022 SECs Crooks, 2022 NCAAs Crooks, 2022 Tenn Invite (prelims) Crooks, 2022 Tenn Invite (final) Crooks, 2023 SECs 20.61 20.85 20.66 20.48 20.04 45.33 (24.72) 45.54 (24.69) 44.82 (24.16) 44.79 (24.31) 44.04 (24.00)

Crooks became the first swimmer in history to split under 19 seconds for the 50 fly on Tennessee’s 200 medley relay Tuesday night (18.90), which begs the question of how much faster he can take his swim out tonight after turning in 20.04 in the heats.

The 20-year-old now ranks seventh all-time in the event, and is on the cusp of joining the sub-44 club in the final, one night after joining Dressel sub-18 in the 50 free.

All-Time Performers’ Men’s 100 Butterfly (SCY)

Caeleb Dressel (FLOR), 42.80 – 2018 NCAA Championships Andrei Minakov (STAN), 43.71 – 2022 NCAA Championships Joseph Schooling (TEX), 43.75 – 2017 NCAA Championships Luca Urlando (UGA), 43.80 – 2022 NCAA Championships Tom Shields (USA), 43.84 – 2016 Winter Nationals Youssef Ramadan (VT), 43.90 – 2022 NCAA Championships Jordan Crooks (TENN), 44.04 – 2023 SEC Championships Nyls Korstanje (NCST), 44.17 – 2022 NCAA Championships Austin Staab (STAN), 44.18 – 2009 NCAA Championships Ryan Hoffer (CAL), 44.24 – 2021 NCAA Championships

Crooks also takes over the top spot in the NCAA this season, as Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan rattled off a time of 44.15 at the ACC Championships this morning to sit second. Ramadan came into the day ranked #1 at 44.42, with Crooks’ 44.79 having been second.