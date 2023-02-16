Jordan Crooks Becomes Second Man Ever to Swim 17-Point in the 50 Yard Free (RACE VIDEO)

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Tennessee (1x)
- Men: Florida (10x)
University of Tennessee sophomore Jordan Crooks became the second man to swim a 17-point in the 50 yard freestyle on Wednesday evening, winning a second consecutive SEC title in 17.92.
He now sits behind only a pair of swims by Caeleb Dressel at the 2018 NCAA Championships on the all-time lists. Dressel first broke into the 17s on a leadoff leg in finals of the 200 free relay, with a 17.81, and then in the individual event final, he laid down that indomitable 17.63 that is burned into the minds of American swim fans.
Crooks is now the fastest sophomore in the history of the event, clearing the 18.20 that Dressel swam at the 2016 NCAA Championships. Crooks is older than Dressel was as a sophomore (he’s approximately 20 years, 9 months old, Dressel was 19 years, 7 months old at NCAAs that year), but that matters less-and-less as Crooks approaches Dressel’s mind-boggling senior year times.
Remember that Dressel didn’t go sub-18 seconds in the 50 free until he was 21 years, 7 months old.
ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, MEN’S 50 SCY FREESTYLE
- Caeleb Dressel, University of Florida – 17.63
- Jordan Crooks, University of Tennessee – 17.92
- Bjorn Seeliger, Cal – 18.27
- Ryan Hoffer, Cal – 18.33
- Josh Liendo, University of Florida – 18.35
- Cesar Cielo, Auburn – 18.47
- Matt Target, Auburn – 18.52
- (TIE) Brooks Curry, LSU/Ryan Held, NC State – 18.56
- –
- (TIE) Matthew Brownstead, Virginia/Drew Kibler, Texas – 18.60
Crooks remains in the #2 all-time performers slot that he first earned in prelims on Wednesday with an 18.25. He also becomes the first man to swim a 17-point 50 freestyle outside of an NCAA Championship meet.
Crooks’ swim breaks the SEC Meet Record of 18.23 that was set at the 2016 Championship by then-sophomore Caeleb Dressel. It also breaks Crooks’ own Pool Record of 18.25 from prelims. Prior to the meet, the pool record was Nathan Adrian’s 18.71, set at the infamous super-suited 2009 NCAA Championships in College Station.
Crooks, a native of the Cayman Islands, won the World Short Course Championship in the 50 free in December. He finished 3rd at NCAAs last year in 18.60, which was a slight add from the 18.53 that he swam at the SEC Championships.
RACE VIDEO:
So Crooks has proven he can do it SCM and SCY. I wonder how well he can do LCM? Both his SCM and SCY swims are massively assisted by swimming ~60% of the race underwater which obviously can’t be done in LCM.
He has a 22.20 LCM which is solid but nowhere near being internationally competitive.
His underwaters are amazing.
It’s interesting that the 4 fastest of all time all swam over half the race UW
Are there 25y splits on those races??? Wouldn’t be shocked if Crooks is already faster on the way back, he just…keeps going off that wall.
8.62, 9.31
Dressel was 8.48, 9.15
Dang, technically a bigger delta on the way back!
I guess Dressel was also pretty OK off walls. (But Dressel’s start always seemed like the bigger separator.)
Could be because swimmers are faster than when Dressel swam. Crooks was next to an 18.3 and I think there were 2 18.7s in that heat.
Crooks was 9.31 on the 2nd 25.
Dressell was 9.15.
Top 3 2nd 25y free:
1. Dressel: 9.15*
2. Dressel: 9.27*
3. Crooks: 9.31
*Dressel doesn’t kick to 15m on his second 25y, so his speed on top of the water is extraordinary. That’s why he’s much faster in LCM.
Right, I think I just wasn’t used to someone kicking out that far on the way back. Just looks wild scy in a freestyle race.
This event has gotten so deep over the past 3 years it’s almost insane how much depth there is here. And now to see this happen! Many said Dressel’s 50 record would last at least a decade that may no longer be the case with the amount crooks has dropped in the past 12 months!
It is just wild to see swims like this. Sprint free is evolving in front of our eyes. The force each stroke and power off the walls that it takes to go 17 is so clearly different than a high 18.
I would have been the first to say it would be many more years before someone broke 18 but after seeing the 50 evolve so rapidly I am starting to think Dressel was just a necessary evolution to prove much more powerful swimming was possible and for swimmers and coaches to realize their training should and can be adjusted.
This is somewhat reflected in the top times as well. Very few swimmers under 18.5 with numerous swimmers between… Read more »
Dressel cracked the code and now others are following.
his Dressel Dissect 50 Free on youtube was a DIY