5th Year Laticia Transom Leads Two Hawaii Relays to Victory on Night One of MPSF Champs

2023 MPSF SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WEDNESDAY FINALS RESULTS

The 2023 MPSF Championships kicked off tonight in St. George, UT. Following the first night of competition, Hawaii leads the women’s meet, while UC Santa Barbara is atop the men’s standings.

Hawaii kicked things off with a thrilling win in the women’s 200 medley relay. Laticia Transom, a Hawaii 5th transfer from USC and 2022 All-American, led the Rainbow Warriors off in 24.44. Mandolin Nguyen then split 27.88 on breast, Holly Nelson was 23.53 on fly, and Gabby Williams anchored in 22.11. Hawaii finished in 1:37.96, touching out UC San Diego (1:38.03) by 0.07 seconds. There’s an error on the results with UCSD’s splits, but the relay was made up by Jordan Phillips, Katja Pavicevic, Miranda Renner, and Tina Reuter.

Hawaii went on to win the women’s 800 free relay in a close race with UCSD. Transom again led that relay off, this time in 1:45.47, and was followed by Anna Friedrich (1:49.47), Casslyn Treydte (1:48.22), and Nelson (1:49.35), for a 7:12.51. They held a lead over UCSD throughout the race thanks to Transom’s lead-off, but a 1:48.12 anchor from UCSD’s Sophie Francis closed the gap to exactly half-a-second at the finish.

UC Santa Barbara got out to the early lead in the men’s 200 medley relay thanks to a 21.83 back split from Matt Driscoll. That lead was maintained throughout the remainder of the race, and UCSB ended up winning the race in 1:25.77. Alec Cullen split 23.70 on breast, Justin Wong was 21.05 on fly, and Sean Gutowski posted a 19.19 free split.

The Gauchos then went on to win the men’s 800 free in 6:23.57. Austin Sparrow (1:34.96), Wong (1:37.17), Kyle Brill (1:36.54), and Dominic Falcon (1:34.90) teamed up to earn the win. Another notable swim came from CSU Bakersfield’s Vili Sivec, who led his relay off in 1:34.50, which was the fastest split in the field despite coming on a lead-off leg.

TEAM STANDINGS (THRU DAY ONE)

WOMEN

University of Hawaii—80 UC San Diego—68 UC Santa Barbara—62 University of California, Davis— 60 Brigham Young University—58 CSU Bakersfield— 52 Pacific—46 (Tie) Cal Poly—46 (Tie) San Diego—32 (Tie) Incarnate Word—32 (Tie)

MEN