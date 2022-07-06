Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

CSCAA Board “Not Impacted” By Teri McKeever Accusations, Investigation

Comments: 3

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Board has been unaffected by the allegations and ongoing investigation of longtime member Teri McKeever.

McKeever is currently an At-Large Representative on the CSCAA Board of Directors, having been re-elected to the position in May 2021.

The CSCAA told SwimSwam that the Board “has not been impacted by the accusations” against McKeever, and did not elaborate on whether or not she still is carrying an active role on the Board amid the ongoing investigation.

“The CSCAA is fortunate to have a comprehensive and talented board representing our full membership,” the organization said.

McKeever, who has been the head coach of the Cal women’s swimming team for the last 29 seasons, was accused of verbally and emotionally abusing her athletes “for decades” in late May as a number of current and former Golden Bears spoke out against her.

The allegations have continued to come out since they first surfaced, and McKeever was placed on administrative leave by Cal on May 25.

The school then hired an independent law firm to investigate McKeever.

McKeever is a four-time CSCAA Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year award winner, most recently in 2019.

The objective of the CSCAA Board of Directors is to provide strategic oversight of the association in its efforts to serve and provide leadership for the advancement of the sport at the collegiate level. Including McKeever, the BOD is currently comprised of 11 members.

Steve Nolan
34 minutes ago

Well, you see, the board has to judge her in the same context it judges its male members, and when that’s taken into consideration, it’s all nbd.

oxyswim
46 minutes ago

Whole bunch of members would like to know if she still has a role.

BearlyBreathing
1 hour ago

Oh. I guess that’s settled then.

