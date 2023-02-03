Why is Cal’s Teri McKeever Report So Heavily Redacted?

Buckle up, folks, and see if you can follow along with Cal’s reasoning for completely redacting more than 100 pages of its investigative report on Teri McKeever, who was fired Tuesday for alleged bullying and verbal abuse.

The university cited three statutes to justify its heavily redacted report totaling nearly 500 pages. Government code section 7927.700 allows Cal to withhold personnel, medical, or similar files. The university also cited FERPA, which prevents the disclosure of personally identifiable information from education records, as well as section 7922.000, which allows Cal to withhold a record once they have determined that the public interest served by not disclosing the record clearly outweighs the public interest served by disclosure of the record.

One legal expert told SwimSwam that neither of those statutes support widespread redactions of entire sections.

Notably, the entire section titled “Prior Complaints to the University” is redacted along with two of the seven main allegations investigated by attorneys from Munger, Tolles & Olson (MTO).

MTO couldn’t make findings in the “Prior Complaints” section because Cal’s handling of previous allegations was excluded from the scope of the report. However, investigators still included a section summarizing what they learned, which is entirely blacked out.

When asked for further explanation of these broad redactions, a Cal spokesman said that “redactions are made where student or personnel privacy outweigh the public’s interest in disclosure or when no findings could be made for a variety of reasons.”

Student and personnel privacy is protected throughout the report by anonymizing sources and removing identifying details. So let’s look at the second half of that justification: “when no findings could be made for a variety of reasons.”

In the case of the “Prior Complaints” section, MTO made no findings because it was instructed by Cal not to do so. The university is benefitting from the limited scope of its investigation instead of examining the administration’s own role in potentially overlooking McKeever’s misconduct for years.

According to Scott Reid of the OC Register, top Cal administrators have been receiving complaints concerning McKeever’s alleged abuse since at least 2010. And one of McKeever’s primary defenses is that administrators were aware of her coaching style and absolved her of wrongdoing after past complaints. Whether this issue is an individual or systemic one is of significant public interest in this $2 million investigation by a public university.

The limited-scope loophole isn’t the only technicality that Cal’s legal team is using to its advantage.

“The report only covers areas where, yes, there was a policy, and yes, the allegations pass the bar of a preponderance of evidence,” a Cal spokesman said. “The past stuff — and this is really important — prior to 2016, there was no anti-abuse or anti-bullying policy at the university. So there can’t be findings of policy violations if there wasn’t a policy in place.”

This limitation mitigates the length of time that the administration acknowledges responsibility for not reacting to the complaints.

The other problem with that justification is that it isn’t applied consistently throughout the report. At least seven swimmers described incidents occurring before 2016 that appeared unredacted in the report. MTO reached conclusions about those incidents but did not make policy determinations as no anti-bullying policy existed at the time.