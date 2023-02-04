Alex Walsh Passes Douglass for Best 200 IM This Season with 1:51.95 at Cavalier Invite

2023 CAVALIER INVITE

February 3-5, 2023

UVA Aquatic Center – Charlottesville, VA

25 Yards (SCY)

Live Results: “2023 Cavalier Invitational” on MeetMobile

Teams: UVA, George Washington, James Madison, Johns Hopkins, UNC-Wilmington, UNC-Chapel Hill, University of Richmond, William & Mary

The Cavalier Invite typically functions as a sort of “first chance” meet, allowing top swimmers to get in some fast swims before conference championships, as well as a season-ending championship-style meet for swimmers who aren’t slated to swim at their conference championships. Over the last few years we’ve seen some pretty big swims here, especially (although not exclusively) from swimmers in that first category.

Today it was UVA junior Alex Walsh who generated the headlines. This morning she clocked a 1:53.66 in the 200 IM, which at that point was good for #3 in the nation so far this season. But Walsh, the fastest woman ever in the event, had more in the tank tonight, and knocked over a second and a half off of her prelims tonight, swimming to a 1:51.95. Walsh is now the fastest woman in the NCAA this season by 0.12s, with her UVA teammate Kate Douglass now sitting at #2.

Last year, Walsh didn’t swim the 200 IM at this meet; instead, she only swam prelims of the 100 breast. But tonight’s time was faster than her 1:52.38 from the 2022 ACC Championships, which came about a month before she smashed all the records with a 1:50.08 at NCAAs.

The 2nd-biggest swim today may have come from the UVA men’s team, who clocked a 1:17.23 in the 200 free relay. That’s a bit slower than last year’s time, when they went 1:16.71 just a few weeks before setting the American Record in the same event at ACCs.

Notably, though, tonight the Cavaliers were missing three of the four men who swam on both of those aforementioned relays last year. Matt Brownstead was the only common factor, and he led off the relay tonight in 19.35, just a hair faster than his 19.37 leadoff last year. Later in the evening, Brownstead time trialed the 50 free and went 19.24, just shy of his season-best time of 19.20 from the Tennessee Invite.

Tonight, Jack Aikins split 19.07 on the second leg, Tim Connery split 19.06 on the third, and Josh Fong anchored in 19.75. Last year, Matt King (18.93), Connor Boyle (19.25), and August Lamb (19.16) provided the last three legs.

King and Boyle have been out for the last few weeks, but tonight’s swims served as a good indication that UVA has some really good free relay depth, especially as Will Cole (19.65) and Max Edwards (19.39) had strong splits on UVA’s ‘B’ relay.

Speaking of sprint freestyle, UVA’s Aimee Canny, who just joined the team this semester from South Africa, hit another new lifetime best with a 22.31 win in the 50 free. The Cavalier women took the top five spots in that event. On the men’s side, Addie Laurencelle won for the second year in a row, winning in 20.22 after going 20.14 in prelims.

UVA’s Reilly Tiltmann had a big swim out of the post-session time trials. She popped a 50.90 in the 100 backstroke. That appears to be the #7 time in the NCAA this season, and it’s less than half second off of her lifetime best of 50.42 from the 2022 ACCs.

Other Results

The UNC women beat Johns Hopkins for the win in the 200 free relay, 1:32.60 to 1:36.03.

Johns Hopkins swept the top two spots in the 500 free, led by Meg Susil (4:58.55), the only woman to break the five minute mark.

(4:58.55), the only woman to break the five minute mark. UVA’s Alex Hotta won the 500 free in 4:29.25, setting a new personal best

won the 500 free in 4:29.25, setting a new personal best Another Cavalier, Jack Moore knocked a second and a half off of his prelims time to win the 200 IM 1:47.30. That appears to be the second-fastest time of his career, just shy of the 1:47.10 he swam at this same meet in 2021.

The Cavalier Invite continues tomorrow with the classic college championship day two schedule: prelims and finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 back, and 100 breast, along with timed finals of the 200 medley and (if contested) the 800 free relay.