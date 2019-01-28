Florida State Sweeps In-State Foe Florida Atlantic

Florida State V. Florida Atlantic
- Saturday, January 26th
- Tallahassee, FL
- Meet Results
- Final Team Scores
- Men: Florida State 198- Florida Atlantic 100
- Women: Florida State 193- Florida Atlantic 97
The Florida State Seminoles swept their in-state foe, the Florida Atlantic Owls, in Tallahassee on January 26th. Both the Seminole men and women won all but one individual event and exhibitioned non-winners in 8 events, for their respective meets.
The meet started off with the women’s 200 medley relay, where the Seminole women’s C-relay won the event with a 1:42.82. That relay was fired by Ida Hulkko’s breast split of 28.40. The Seminole men were also winners in the 200 medley relay, winning in a 1:29.43.
On the women’s side, 3 swimmers achieved double individual wins for the Seminoles.
- Nina Kucheran: 200 free (1:52.29), 200 breast (2:16.98)
- Shelly Drozda: 100 back (56.55), 500 free (5:00.46)
- Leila Johnston: 50 free (23.40), 100 fly (55.36)
For the Seminole men, 3 swimmers also took double event wins.
- Emir Muratovic: 100 back (50.34), 100 free (44.22)
- Max Polianski: 200 fly (1:50.81), 200 IM (1:54.32)
- Kanoa Kaleoaloha: 50 free (20.01), 100 fly (48.02)
The Seminoles secured their dual meet victories in the 200 free relay. The women won with a 1:35.21 while the men won with a 1:19.37, powered by a pair of 19s from Muratovic (19.51) and Will Pisani (19.68).
Florida Atlantic’s two individual event winners of the meet went to Josh Fountain in the men’s 1000 free (9:37.56) and to Spence Atkins in the women’s 200 fly (2:02.72). Atkins also picked up second place swims for the Owls in the 200 free (1:53.10) and 500 free (5:05.15).
Abby Marshall achieved two second-place finishes for the Owls in the 100 back (57.64) and 200 back (2:06.47). Will Smith followed suit with runner-up swims in the 1000 free (9:38.14) and 500 free (4:43.16)
Other second-place finishers for the Owls included:
- Sarah Martin: 100 free (53.86)
- Alex Taber: 200 back (1:53.56)
- Ana Neff-Jendrasko: 200 breast (2:23.96)
- Phillip Crouch: 200 breast (2:11.28)
- Ashlyn Hunt: 100 fly (1:00.56)
- Skyler Hamilton: 100 fly (52.19)
- Danica Garbett: 200 IM (2:08.97)
- Calvin Lillo: 200 IM (1:57.65)
The Florida Atlantic Owls can be seen next at their conference championships in February. The men will compete at the CCSA championships February 20th-23rd while the women will compete in the C-USA championships February 27th-March 2nd.
The Florida State Seminoles can be seen in the pool at the Auburn Invite February 8th-10th for their final in-season meet. The Seminoles will face the ACC championships after that on February 20th-23rd (women) and February 27th-March 2nd (men).
