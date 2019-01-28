Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Florida State Sweeps In-State Foe Florida Atlantic

Florida State V. Florida Atlantic

  • Saturday, January 26th
  • Tallahassee, FL
  • Meet Results
  • Final Team Scores
    • Men: Florida State 198- Florida Atlantic 100
    • Women: Florida State 193- Florida Atlantic 97

The Florida State Seminoles swept their in-state foe, the Florida Atlantic Owls, in Tallahassee on January 26th. Both the Seminole men and women won all but one individual event and exhibitioned non-winners in 8 events, for their respective meets.

The meet started off with the women’s 200 medley relay, where the Seminole women’s C-relay won the event with a 1:42.82. That relay was fired by Ida Hulkko’s breast split of 28.40. The Seminole men were also winners in the 200 medley relay, winning in a 1:29.43.

On the women’s side, 3 swimmers achieved double individual wins for the Seminoles.

  • Nina Kucheran: 200 free (1:52.29), 200 breast (2:16.98)
  • Shelly Drozda: 100 back (56.55), 500 free (5:00.46)
  • Leila Johnston: 50 free (23.40), 100 fly (55.36)

For the Seminole men, 3 swimmers also took double event wins.

  • Emir Muratovic: 100 back (50.34), 100 free (44.22)
  • Max Polianski: 200 fly (1:50.81), 200 IM (1:54.32)
  • Kanoa Kaleoaloha: 50 free (20.01), 100 fly (48.02)

The Seminoles secured their dual meet victories in the 200 free relay. The women won with a 1:35.21 while the men won with a 1:19.37, powered by a pair of 19s from Muratovic (19.51) and Will Pisani (19.68).

Florida Atlantic’s two individual event winners of the meet went to Josh Fountain in the men’s 1000 free (9:37.56) and to Spence Atkins in the women’s 200 fly (2:02.72). Atkins also picked up second place swims for the Owls in the 200 free (1:53.10) and 500 free (5:05.15).

Abby Marshall achieved two second-place finishes for the Owls in the 100 back (57.64) and 200 back (2:06.47). Will Smith followed suit with runner-up swims in the 1000 free (9:38.14) and 500 free (4:43.16)

Other second-place finishers for the Owls included:

  • Sarah Martin: 100 free (53.86)
  • Alex Taber: 200 back (1:53.56)
  • Ana Neff-Jendrasko: 200 breast (2:23.96)
  • Phillip Crouch: 200 breast (2:11.28)
  • Ashlyn Hunt: 100 fly (1:00.56)
  • Skyler Hamilton: 100 fly (52.19)
  • Danica Garbett: 200 IM (2:08.97)
  • Calvin Lillo: 200 IM (1:57.65)

The Florida Atlantic Owls can be seen next at their conference championships in February. The men will compete at the CCSA championships February 20th-23rd while the women will compete in the C-USA championships February 27th-March 2nd.

The Florida State Seminoles can be seen in the pool at the Auburn Invite February 8th-10th for their final in-season meet. The Seminoles will face the ACC championships after that on February 20th-23rd (women) and February 27th-March 2nd (men).

