Former FLEET Head Coach Louis Demetriades Dies at 48

Former FLEET head swim coach Louis Demetriades died on Saturday after battling cancer. He was 48 years old.

Demetriades was diagnosed with pancreatic and bone cancer in June, though the origin of that cancer was unknown.

Demetriades took over as the head coach of the Cypress-Fairbanks Swim Club (FLEET) in suburban Houston in 2018 after four years as National Prep and Senior 2 Coach. Prior to that, he had stops as the head coach at Memphis Tiger Aquatics and NGSV Gator Aquatics, the head age group coach at the Nashville Aquatic Club, and a senior assistant at Swim Omaha.

Demetriades also has experience working with USA National and Junior National athletes who have qualified for and medaled at the Pan American Games and World Championships. His most recognized athletes include World Championships qualifier Pace Clark and recent USA Junior Team member Hayden Miller.

Jamie Lewis took over as the team’s head coach in mid-September.