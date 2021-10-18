Kaylee McKeown Breaks Down Triple-Gold Olympic Performance with Torn Labrum

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with 3x Olympic champion from Tokyo, Kaylee McKeown . We start by discussing where she’s at currently, including recovering from a torn labrum she sustained before the Olympic Games and trying out a myriad of different training groups in Queensland . Then we get into her Olympic experience, where she dissects both of her individual wins in the 100 and 200 back as well as her contributions of Australia’s gold medal 400 medley relay and bronze medal mixed 400 medley relay.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.