Daily Swim Coach Workout #579

Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm Up
200 Free Build
Swim and Kick
8 x 150 :30 Wall Kick HARD / FlipTurn / 100 FR SPRINT @ LTB +:05/ FlipTurn / 50 FR Medium
125 shuttle
200 IM
Kick
2x (Chute / No Chute)
8 x 50 Kick All out on :10 Rest ( IMO 2xFL, 2x BK, 2xBR, 2xFR)
4 x 100 IMO Kick Fast Down, Sprint Back on :15
4 x 200 IMO Kick Fast Down, Sprint Back on :20 rest alt chutes
Andrew Murrey
Head Coach, Mooresville Area Swim Team (MAST)
