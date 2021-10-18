Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #579

by Dan Dingman 0

October 18th, 2021 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Capacity (Base) Building
  • Target age group:  9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Intermediate)
  • Weeks until target meet:  5 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

Warm Up
    200 Free Build
    
Swim and Kick
    8 x 150 :30 Wall Kick HARD / FlipTurn / 100 FR SPRINT @ LTB +:05/ FlipTurn / 50 FR Medium
    125 shuttle
    200 IM

Kick
    2x (Chute / No Chute)
        8 x 50 Kick All out on :10 Rest ( IMO 2xFL, 2x BK, 2xBR, 2xFR)
        4 x 100 IMO Kick Fast Down, Sprint Back on :15
        4 x 200 IMO Kick Fast Down, Sprint Back on :20 rest alt chutes

Andrew Murrey
Head Coach, Mooresville Area Swim Team (MAST)

