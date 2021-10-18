Daily Swim Coach Workout #579

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up

200 Free Build



Swim and Kick

8 x 150 :30 Wall Kick HARD / FlipTurn / 100 FR SPRINT @ LTB +:05/ FlipTurn / 50 FR Medium

125 shuttle

200 IM

Kick

2x (Chute / No Chute)

8 x 50 Kick All out on :10 Rest ( IMO 2xFL, 2x BK, 2xBR, 2xFR)

4 x 100 IMO Kick Fast Down, Sprint Back on :15

4 x 200 IMO Kick Fast Down, Sprint Back on :20 rest alt chutes