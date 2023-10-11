Flashback: A 2014 Wave for College Swimming, and How We Can Ride it Better This Time

South Carolina’s 1000+ attendance for their tri meet against Texas A&M and Virginia Tech last weekend turned some heads. It feels as though college swimming is finally starting to build some momentum for spectators at dual meets – which as I wrote last week, is a valuable leg of demonstrating the importance of a program to a university.

South Carolina became at least the 3rd school in the last 12 months to pull in over 1,000 spectators, alongside Howard University and the University of Texas.

But what if I told you that we’ve seen this before? And it wasn’t that long ago, either.

Flashback 2014

In 2014, the early days of SwimSwam, there was one unusual weekend where the stars aligned and college swimming was king.

Missy-mania pulled in over 1,500 fans for a dual meet between Cal and Arizona, with another 200 turned away at the gate.

On the same weekend, an “overflow crowd” of 1,000+ spectators showed up to watch the Florida Gators sweep Auburn.

The 800-seat Ralph Wright Natatorium at Louisville was filled to standing-room only capacity.

Swimming was buzzing.

This was the tail end of Phelps’ career, Missy Franklin was a phenomenon, college swimming national championship meets were bumping against their capacities, rivalries were raging, and people were excited about swimming.

When I read what I wrote back then, a lot of the core still rings true. Superstars bring in fans, and Missy was a superstar. Big rivalry meets bring fans.

What I really love is the attendance of other varsity athletes that helped drive the crowds. Louisville’s women’s team was in attendance at the Kentucky meet, and swimming earned that with a wildly-clever performance at the volleyball team’s games that season, where the swimmers each wore 25 articles of clothing over their speedos, and stripped down one article for each point until the Louisville women won a set.

What’s frustrating is that that wave of attendance didn’t really catch fire and continue between then and now.

I think that means that the product, then, wasn’t good enough to make people need to return. Is swimming inherently boring? I don’t think so. Is the format of a swim meet a little lack luster? It might be.

The scoring isn’t always obvious, the meets aren’t often competitive, and the energy isn’t always there.

So now the tide is rising again on college swimming dual meets. It may be time to start a bigger conversation about how to rewrite the format of dual meets and make them more fun to watch. If so many college coaches say that nothing matters until March, then they should be fine with changing the format of dual meets, right?

The simplest ideas revolve around presentation. Tell us the team scoring for each race. “Texas won that event 12-7!!!” engages the fans beyond just the event winner.

More moderate ideas involve tweaking the scoring to keep team scores tighter or even thinking of different formats that reward risk-taking or lineup-changes.

But what if we really go off the wall? What if winning a conference dual meet gets you 20 points at your conference championship meet?

This seems like a drastic change, but remember: basketball added a 3 point line, volleyball changed to rally scoring, and softball moved the pitcher’s mound back 3 feet, and while all of those changes were controversial at the time, they all resulted in the betterment of those sports. Those sports are all thriving now.

People are trying to show swimming love, but swimming isn’t necessarily giving that love back.

Let’s shift the paradigms and really try something different to reshape our sport for the better. Let’s do something crazy and see if it works.

When we come back in 2032 and have this discussion again, let’s make it about how to convince our ADs to build bigger facilities to handle our sellout crowds.

I’m ready. Are y’all?