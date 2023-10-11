50 Free World Champion Cam McEvoy Commits to Swim at Doha 2024 World Championships

While many of the headlines about the Doha 2024 ad hoc World Championship meet in February has surrounded who isn’t going to be there, at least one big name has committed to attend.

2023 World Champion Cam McEvoy became one of the first swimmers to confirm his attendance for the World Championships this week, at the same time as swimming 22.00 in the 50 free at the Queensland Long Course Preparation Meet in Brisbane.

McEvoy was one of the biggest stories of the 2022-2023 international swimming season. The 29-year-old who says his goal is to work at NASA one disappeared from swimming after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He didn’t race an official meet for almost 15 months from July 2021 through October 2022, but returned to the pool for his first World Championship, in the 50 free, and the best time of his career.

Swimming Australia has offered automatic qualification for Doha 2024 to any members of its 2023 World Championship team.

“Post Doha, McEvoy will immediately re-set his priorities on a fourth Olympic campaign for Paris at the Australian Trials next June,” Swimming Queensland said in a press release.

McEvoy stands in contrast to the many swimmers who have already announced that they’ll skip the meet. Romania’s David Popovici, the World Record holder in the 100 free, is sitting it out. So too is Britain’s Adam Peaty, the World Record holder in the 100 breast, along with many British teammates like James Guy, though those statements were made over a year ago in response to their displeasure with the World Aquatics scheduling.

The United States is sending a maximum of 14 men and 14 women to the meet, which as a result will mean some stars staying home as well.

The meet in Doha was originally scheduled for the 2023 World Championships, part of a chain reaction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. When the Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021, that pushed the Fukuoka World Championships to 2022. Japan wasn’t quite ready to host the meet in 2022, though, and so a World Championship was added in Budapest that year. This pushed Fukuoka back to 2023, and Doha back to the 2024 Olympic year.

Many called for Doha to simply be rescheduled for 2025, a meet that was originally awarded to Kazan, Russia – which seems unlikely to be allowed to host a World Championship anytime soon after its invasion of Ukraine. Instead, the 2025 meet was reassigned to Singapore, meaning long course World Championships in four consecutive years rather than their usual every-other-year pattern.