Air Force Adds 2024 Commitment from Jordan Evans of Sandpipers of Nevada

A product of the Sandpipers of Nevada, Jordan Evans of Las Vegas, Nevada has announced her decision to swim for and attend the United States Air Force Academy next fall. Evans is currently in her senior year at Palo Verde High School and is coached by Michael Kinross with Sandpipers.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the United States Air Force Academy! I want to thank all of my coaches, family, and friends for supporting me and pushing me to achieve my dreams. Also a big thank you to the coaches at USAFA for allowing me this incredible opportunity. Go falcons 🦅💙”

This summer, Evans finished as a multiple event finalist at the 2023 Western Zone Senior Championships. Her top finish at the meet came in the 200 back, where she touched in a lifetime best of 2:21.02 during finals. She also added top eight finishes in both the 400 free (eighth in 4:31.50) and the 200 IM (sixth in 2:23.59).

Evans was also an A-finalist in both the 200 back and 400 IM last December at the Sectionals Championships held in LaMirada. At that meet, her top finish again came in the 200 back, with her time of 2:03.63 being good enough to earn fourth in finals. In the 400 IM she took eighth, adding slightly from her lifetime best of 2:24.41 from prelims.

Top SCY Times

100 back – 59.27

200 back – 2:03.63

100 breast – 1:06.59

200 breast – 2:22.91

200 IM – 2:07.18

400 IM – 4:24.41

200 free – 1:57.20

500 free – 5:06.04

Air Force is coming off of a 2022-2023 school year that saw them take sixth at the 2023 Mountain West Swimming and Diving Conference Championships. The team was led at the meet by sophomore Abby Turner, who was a finalist in all three sprint freestyle events. Turner will be a senior when Evans arrives on campus next fall.

Even with a year of high school left to improve, Evans is already capable of scoring at the Mountain West Championships. In 2023, her lifetime best in the 400 IM would have narrowly missed the A-final of the 400 IM, while she Ould have finished in the B-final of the 200 back.

Not only will she be one of the program’s top IM swimmers next season, but she’ll be one of the program’s top performers all-time. As only a junior in high school, her lifetime best in the 400 IM would already rank her ninth in the program’s record book.

