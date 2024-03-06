Fitter & Faster Swim Camps Announced as Presenting Sponsor for 2024 ASCA World Clinic

Courtesy of SwimSwam partners The American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) and Fitter and Faster.

Fort Lauderdale, FL – The American Swimming Coaches Association is thrilled to announce that Fitter & Faster Swim Camps has signed on as a Presenting Sponsor for the 2024 ASCA World Clinic in Orlando, September 4-7.

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps, renowned for their dedication to the swimming community for over 15 years, has been a longtime sponsor of ASCA, and this year will be stepping up to be at the forefront of the ASCA World Clinic.

“We are so grateful for the meaningful support of Fitter & Faster that will help us provide a superior learning experience for coaches at World Clinic,” said Jennifer LaMont, ASCA CEO. “They have always been big-time advocates for age group coaches and ASCA, and now they are taking it next level.”

In addition to overall support of the World Clinic, Fitter & Faster will present the annual ASCA Fitter and Faster Age Group Coach of the Year Award Thursday evening, September 5, and host two sessions for age group coaches during the Clinic.

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps produces first-class, enjoyable interactive learning experiences for competitive swimmers hosted by local teams in their own community. In 2023, they worked with teams, LSCs and facilities in all 50 States, Canada and the Bahamas to produce 450 camps. More information can be found at www.fitterandfaster.com.

To learn more about and register for the 2024 ASCA World Clinic Presented by Fitter & Faster Swim Camps, go to www.ascaworldclinic.com.

