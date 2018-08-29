FINIS Set of the Week: Longhorn Strength

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set comes from Randy Kasir, a former swimmer & current Business Development Representative for FINIS.

This week’s set mixes in a little dry land work for an added strength element. All dryland elements can be modified to meet the specifics of your pool – the real work lies in getting out of the pool after each 25 and completing some form of body weight exercise.

1 x 300 Kick

1 x 300 Pull

1 x 300 EZ

10 x 100 After 1st 25 – 10 Pushups

After 2nd 25 – 15 Tricep extensions (hands on gutter or pool deck, keep chest at level with hands and lift up full extended)

After 3rd 25 – 15 Underwater pull ups (hands on gutter or pool deck, submerse body underwater and pull up fully extended)

After 4th 25 – 20 Crunches

