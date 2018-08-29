Swimming Australia Appoints Athlete Well-Being & Engagement Mgr

Former Australian Dolphins swimmer Linley Frame has been appointed to Swimming Australia’s newly created role of ‘Athlete Well-being and Engagement Manager.’ In her role, Frame will act as a strong advocate for increasing focus on athlete well-being, mental health and athlete transition.

Per the announcement, Frame will focus on holistic athlete development, including life skills to negotiate the high-performance environment, professional development in career and education and activities to assist community engagement and integration.

Frame will report directly to CEO Leigh Russell and Swimming Australia says the new position’s implementation demonstrates a strong commitment by the organization to the ‘well-being and development of elite athletes, as well as strengthening well-being framework for emerging athletes.’

Swimming Victoria CEO Jason Hellwig said, “We are delighted with the establishment of this role and that Linley has been appointed to it.

“Her work in Victoria and with Beyond the Black Line has been genuinely pioneering for swimming and is making a difference where it matters – to people. The well-being of our athletes is a fundamental responsibility of us all and while we are proud of what has been achieved in Victoria we equally acknowledge that we have much more to do here and across the nation.

“This is work that should be led at the national level and we wholeheartedly support Swimming Australia in doing this. We will continue to invest in this area which will now benefit from Swimming Australia’s focus and leadership,” Hellwig said.

A new Athlete Well being and Engagement Division was launched this year by the Australian Institute of Sport, responsible for the roll-out of a national approach to holistic athlete well-being and development.

The announcement comes on the heels of the English Institute of Sport (EIS) introducing its new role of ‘Head of Mental Health’ leader, a position aimed at developing and implementing resources, strategy and policies across the 3 EIS Performance Centers.