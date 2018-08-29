Brazil Names 16 Men, 4 Women to 2018 World Championship Roster

2018 JOSE FINKEL TROPHY (BRAZIL’S SHORT COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP MEET)

There was fear among the Brazilian faithful that, with time standards in many cases set below the South American Records, not many would achieve them, and the team quota of 20 would be met mostly by World Rank. On the contrary, the swimmers rose to the challenge, and 11 out of the 20 awarded spots were given to athletes who had hit the predetermined numbers, which in many cases included multiple swims under the marks.

Vini Lanza (100 IM, 200 IM, and 200 fly) hit it in 3 events, as did Caio Pumputis (100 IM, 200 IM, 200 breast).

Also making the roster was Cesar Cielo, for what could be his last competitive meet after he gave post-race interviews saying that he would be watching future Brazilian championships on YouTube.

The problem with developing the women’s team continues in Brazil – 16 of the 20 qualified athletes are men. Etiene Medeiros, just a few months off shoulder surgery, and Larissa Oliveira, who broke South American Records in the 100 and 200 freestyles, both hit time standards, while Manauella Lyrio and Daiene Dias earned their way onto the roster by World Ranking. Jhennifer Conceicao, who broke the Brazilian and South American Records in the 100 breaststroke, didn’t make the team.

The roster includes 13 athletes representing Pinheiros, the team that won the title at the meet. Only Lanza represented Minas Tenis, though he trains in the US at Indiana University.

At least 3 members of the team will have to interrupt their collegiate seasons to race at Short Course Worlds. Lanza (Indiana), Pumputis (Georgia Tech), and Brandonn Almeida (South Carolina), are all expected to compete in the SEC this season.

In all, after years of chaos in the organization that includes loss of major sponsors and the arrest of long-time CEO, the meet was a stabilizer for the country, with 11 South American Records, another 3 Brazilian Records, and 26 Championship Records.

See the full roster below:

Athletes who hit the time standard

Vinicius Lanza – Minas Tenis Club – 100m, 200m medley and 200m butterfly

Caio Pumputis – Pinheiros – 100m, 200m medley and 200m chest

Luiz Altamir Lopes Melo – Pinheiros – 200m butterfly and 200m free.

Etiene Medeiros – SESI / SP – 50m back

Guilherme Guido – Pinheiros – 50m and 100m back

Felipe Lima – Mines Tennis Club – 50m chest

Larissa Oliveira – Pinheiros – 100m free.

Nicholas Santos – Unisanta – 50m Butterfly

Breno Correia – Pinheiros – 200m free.

Cesar Cielo – Pinheiros – 50m free.

Matheus Santana – Pinheiros – 50m free.

Athletes invited based on World Ranking