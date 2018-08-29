Cesar Cielo Wins 50 Free, Hints at Pending Retirement, at Jose Finkel

2018 JOSE FINKEL TROPHY (BRAZIL’S SHORT COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP MEET)

On Sunday, the final day of the 2018 Jose Finkel Trophy in Sao Paulo, Pinheiros finalized the team championship, while Caio Pumputis won 2 events and broke a South American Record.

Pumpitus’ first win of the finals session came in the first men’s event: the 200 meter breaststroke, where he swam a 2:03.27 to clear the standard for Short Course Worlds and win by three-and-a-half seconds. The 19-year old took most of that margin in the first 100 meters of the race.

Later in the evening, in the last individual event of the meet, Pumputis won again, this time in the 100 IM. He swam a 51.88, which beat out Vini Lanza, winner of the 200 IM, by .34 seconds. That was another swim for Pumputis under the qualifying standard.

In the prelims of that 100 IM, Pumputis broke the Brazilian and South American Records in the event by swimming 51.88. The old record of 52.20 was set by Henrique Rodrigues in 2014.

He wasn’t the only swimmer to add their name to the Brazilian roster for Short Course Worlds on Sunday, however. The biggest news was the clocking of a 20.98 by 31-year old sprinting legend Cesar Cielo, which was under the standard to qualify for Hangzhou. Cielo, who skipped Pan Pacs to focus on Short Course Worlds, didn’t overtly announce his pending retirement after the race, but he did give strong overtones that this was his last 50 free in Brazil, saying that “now he’s only watching by YouTube.”

Other Day 5 Winners:

The Pinheiros club relay has broken a Brazilian National Record. This time, the swim was the 400 medley relay, where Maria Pessanha , Jhennifer Conceicao, Giovan na Diamante, and Larissa Oliveira combined for a 3:58.07. The Championship and National Records turned the win into a 100 point victory, which was an emphatic finish to their team title over Minas.

