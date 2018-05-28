Cesar Cielo Pulls Out of 2018 South American Swimming Championships

almost 2 months after the announcement of their roster for the 2018 South American Championships, the Brazilian federation (CBDA) has made two changes to their roster.

The headliner is that World Record holder and three-time Olympic medalist Cesar Cielo has been dropped from the roster. This was expected, as Cielo, when pulling out of consideration for this summer’s Pan Pac Championships, said that the Short Course World Championships in December were his focus – about a month after the South American Championships.

The other swimmer dropped from the roster is Viviane Eichelberger Jungblut, a distance swimmer who represented Brazil at both this year’s World University Games and last year’s World University Games. In the latter of those meets, she finished 6th in the 1500 free (16:22.48) and 4th in the open water 10km race.

Nominated in their place are Italo Duarte Manzine and Gabriela Ferreira. Manzine finished 6th in the 50 free at the Maria Lenk Trophy in 22.36. Ferreira was 3rd in the 1500 free in 16:49.61, 21 seconds behind the winner Jungblut.

Selections were made based on results of the Maria Lenk Trophy and world rankings, with a 14-man and 14-woman roster dictated for selection based on one-swimmer-per-Olympic-event. The next-best finishers in the 100 and 200 free were also taken for relay purposes. Selections were made based on swimmers who weren’t chosen for Brazil’s 16-swimmer roster for the Pan Pac Championships.

The South American Swimming Championships are held every-other year. Even without usually sending their best roster, Brazil still typically tops the medals table at the even, including in 2016 where they won 18 golds and 42 total medals. Argentina was the next best with 15 golds and 36 medals.

The 2018 championships will be held from November 7th-11th in Trujillo, Peru.

Updated Brazilian Roster, 2018 South American Championships

FEMININO:

1 – Ana Marcela de Jesus da Cunha

2 – Carolyne Gomes de Souza Mazzo

3 – Daiene Marçal Dias

4 – Daynara L. Ferreira Paula

5 – Fernanda Goeij

6 – Gabrielle Gonçalves Roncatto

7 – Giovanna Tomanik Diamante

8 – Graciele Herrmann

9 – Jhennifer Alves Conceição

10 – Manuella Lyrio

11 – Nathalia S. Almeida

12 – Pamela Alencar Souza

13 – Rafaela Raurich

14 – Viviane Jungblut

MASCULINO:

1 – Breno M. Correia

2 – Caio Rodrigues Pumputis

3 – Cesar Augusto Cielo Filho

4 – Felipe Alves França Silva

5 – Felipe Ferreira Lima

6 – Giuliano Carer Rocco

7 – Guilherme Augusto Guido

8 – Henrique de Souza Martins

9 – Iago Moussalem Amaral

10 – Icaro Ludgero Pereira

11 – João Bevilaqua de Lucca

12 – Kaue da Silva Carvalho

13 – Miguel Leite Valente

14 – Nathan Bighetti