FINIS Set of the Week: A Distance Swimmer’s Staple

This week’s author, marathon swimmer Catherine Breed, is one of the best distance swimmers out there. Whether she’s training for an English Channel crossing or a record-breaking 500 yard swim, this set is a “go-to” in her lineup of workouts.

1 x 400 Free, fastest possible interval

8 x 50 (1 easy, 1 fast)

1 x 300 Free, fastest possible interval

6 x 50 (1 easy, 1 fast)

1 x 200 Free, fastest possible interval

4 x 50 (1 easy, 1 fast)

1 x 100 Free, fastest possible interval

2 x 50 (1 easy, 1 fast)

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, Inc., a SwimSwam partner.