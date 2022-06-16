Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

FINA Will Award NFTs to Record Breakers at 2022 World Championships

Comments: 6

FINA announced on Thursday that they would award custom-minted NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) to World Record breakers in Budapest next week at the World Aquatics Championships, in addition to the $50,000 prize money bonus.

Budapest-based digital artist Krizbo will create a digital illustration that will then be minted as an NFT and transferred to World Record breakers at a special awards ceremony on June 25 at the Duna Arena.

NFTs are a relatively-new financial security developed in 2014 based on blockchain technology, the same technology behind cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Ethereum is currently the most widely-used crypto-currency technology in the NFT sphere. NFTs typically take the form of digital art, though they can be employed in other files too, like music, video game ‘assets,’ or film. While NFTs do not necessarily purvey copyright ownership to individuals who buy them, ownership to the digital file is unique and can be traced. What makes them different from the cryptocurrency that uses the same blockchain technology is that an NFTs’ value is largely based on the digital file or artwork it is connected to – compared to cryptocurrencies, where each Bitcoin, for example, is worth the same amount. That varying value between assets is what makes NFTs “non-fungible.”

Global cryptomarkets have been in a freefall, losing about two-thirds of its value (about $2 trillion in total value) since peaking in November 2021. While NFTs have not taken as big of a hit as compared to cryptocurrencies, this week has seen NFT markets begin to react to broader economic factors as well. A Bloomberg NFT Index that tracks the performance of NFTs fell 23% on Monday, and the famous Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs fell by 25%.

“Breaking a world record is a very special moment in any athlete’s career,” said FINA President Husain Al-Musallam. “We are very excited to use state-of-the-art digital technology to create a portable and permanent way of capturing athlete achievements in the pool during the 19th FINA World Championships in a way that is fully in line with the FINA Reform Committee’s recommendations on digital transformation. We are delighted to be one of the first International Federations to pioneer this concept.”

Krizbo, a Budapest-based artist whose work can be seen here, is mostly associated with more traditional forms of artwork, including prints and physical artwork. With no obvious history in the NFT world, the value of these NFTs is hard to predict, as it will initially be tied to the perceived value of the moment and Krizbo’s broader artistic abilities rather than an established market for his work.

Below are some examples of Krizbo’s art.

6
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
6 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
ReneDescartes
5 minutes ago

Bad idea jeans

0
-1
Reply
Stewie
6 minutes ago

Maybe some FINAcoin, too? What a joke.

0
0
Reply
Backstrokebro
8 minutes ago

Bruh

1
-2
Reply
John Hueth
8 minutes ago

Big L for FINA.

0
0
Reply
KoiFish
12 minutes ago

We are living in the dumbest timeline

6
-1
Reply
hambone
Reply to  KoiFish
5 seconds ago

I’m selling my SwimSwam comments as NFTs if anyone’s interested

0
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!