FHSAA 1A Regionals Preview: Powerhouses Looking to Defend Titles

FHSAA 1A Regional Championships

The Florida High School 1A state series, comprising the smallest schools in the state, will continue on Thursday with the next stage of the series: the regional championships.

For most of these schools, the regional championships are only a small hill to climb as the state championships will be their biggest challenge of the series. Many powerhouses are looking to cruise to easy victories while others may face foes that could throw off their confidence going to the state championships. Here’s what to expect at this year’s regional championships:

Region 1

Home of the defending state champions, the boys and girls of Bolles High School look to clinch yet another victory at the region 1 meet by a dominating margin over their nearest rivals.

Girls Boys Bolles 618 pts Bolles 515 pts PK Yonge 258 pts Episcopal 391 pts

The remarkable depth and overall talent from the Bolles teams make this meet only a meager stage in the race for the state title. The Bolles girls come to the state series with 27 consecutive state titles and the boys come in with 30 consecutive state titles. Can Bolles do it again?

Region 2

On the boys’ side, the boys of Trinity Prep look once again to win this year’s region 2 meet. Last year, Trinity Prep took the title over Montverde 419-300. Trinity Prep also went on to place third at the 2017 state meet, Montverde placed seventh. The Trinity Prep boys this year look to outscore Montverde 353-324.

What’s stopping the Trinity Prep boys from a wider margin is a third place seed in the 200 medley relay (likely an untapered time), and three individual events where they would only snag under 20 points. Ultimately, those weak events could affect the team going into the state meet.

In the girls’ meet, the Trinity Prep girls are looking to follow suit with a remarkable improvement from last year. Last year, it was Montverde that snagged the title. After settling for second behind Montverde last year, the Trinity Prep looks stronger than ever when scoring the meet.

Girls Trinity Prep 458 pts Lake Highland 324 pts Montverde 278 pts

The Trinity Prep girls hold 12 top five individual seeds as well as all 3 top seeds in the relays.

Could Trinity Prep sweep the region 2 meet and make an impact going into the state meet?

Region 3

The boys and girls of Berkeley High School are looking to also dominate the region 3 cluster this year around.

Girls Boys Berkeley 329 pts Berkeley 456 pts Bishop Verot 215 pts Clearwater CC 205 pts

However, the story for the Berkeley teams doesn’t end here as the state meet will be the big test for the Region 3 powerhouses. What will come next for Berkeley after regionals?

Region 4

Peering into the girls’ meet, the Pine Crest team looks to outscore Saint Andrew’s 422-324.

For the boys’ meet, it’s the same teams, Pine Crest and Saint Andrew’s, yet a much closer battle. When scoring the meet, Saint Andrew’s looks to just outscore Pine Crest 377-337.

What makes the story interesting is the Saint Andrew’s resting strategy. Last year, Pine Crest just beat Saint Andrew’s by only 8 points. However, at the state meet Saint Andrew’s were the state runner-ups and Pine Crest settled for fourth.

Will Saint Andrew’s hold their speed until state or let it rip at regionals?