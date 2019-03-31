Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Felix Auboeck Explains Mental Shift From Devastating 500 to NCAA Champion (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Jared Anderson.

1650 FREESTYLE – FINAL HEAT – TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Clark Smith, Texas (2017) – 14:22.41
  • American Record: Zane Grothe, Unattached (2017) – 14:18.25
  • U.S. Open Record: Zane Grothe, Unattached (2017) – 14:18.25
  • Meet Record: Clark Smith, Texas (2017) – 14:22.41
  • 2018 Champion: Anton Ipsen, NC State – 14:24.43

Top 8 Finishers:

  1. Felix Auboeck, Michigan – 14:23.09
  2. Michael Brinegar, Indiana – 14:27.50
  3. Nick Norman, Cal – 14:32.12
  4. Sean Grieshop, Cal – 14:35.82
  5. Brendan Casey, Virginia – 14:38.42
  6. Marcelo Acosta, Louisville – 14:38.92
  7. True Sweetser, Stanford – 14:39.07
  8. Walker Higgins, Georgia – 14:39.52

Michigan’s Felix Auboeck bounced back from a rough 500 free in the best way possible: he swam a gutsy, strong 1650 free, sticking right at NCAA record pace to win by four seconds. Auboeck was 14:23.09 – six seconds faster than his runner-up time last year, and two tenths off his lifetime-best, put up in another runner-up performance back in 2017. Auboeck’s best time ranks him 3rd all-time in the event.

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!