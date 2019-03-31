Felix Auboeck Explains Mental Shift From Devastating 500 to NCAA Champion (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
Reported by Jared Anderson.
1650 FREESTYLE – FINAL HEAT – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: Clark Smith, Texas (2017) – 14:22.41
- American Record: Zane Grothe, Unattached (2017) – 14:18.25
- U.S. Open Record: Zane Grothe, Unattached (2017) – 14:18.25
- Meet Record: Clark Smith, Texas (2017) – 14:22.41
- 2018 Champion: Anton Ipsen, NC State – 14:24.43
Top 8 Finishers:
- Felix Auboeck, Michigan – 14:23.09
- Michael Brinegar, Indiana – 14:27.50
- Nick Norman, Cal – 14:32.12
- Sean Grieshop, Cal – 14:35.82
- Brendan Casey, Virginia – 14:38.42
- Marcelo Acosta, Louisville – 14:38.92
- True Sweetser, Stanford – 14:39.07
- Walker Higgins, Georgia – 14:39.52
Michigan’s Felix Auboeck bounced back from a rough 500 free in the best way possible: he swam a gutsy, strong 1650 free, sticking right at NCAA record pace to win by four seconds. Auboeck was 14:23.09 – six seconds faster than his runner-up time last year, and two tenths off his lifetime-best, put up in another runner-up performance back in 2017. Auboeck’s best time ranks him 3rd all-time in the event.
