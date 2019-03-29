Fantoni, Finnerty, Lanza, and Apple Walk us Through 2:59 Medley Relay (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Reported by Jared Anderson.

400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

NCAA Record: Texas (2018) – 2:59.22

American Record: Cal (2017) – 3:01.51

U.S. Open Record: Texas (2018) – 2:59.22

Meet Record: Texas (2018) – 2:59.22

2018 Champion: Indiana – 3:01.07

Top 8 Finishers:

Indiana – 2:59.70 Cal – 3:01.56 Texas – 3:01.58 NC State – 3:03.25 Louisville – 3:03.45 USC – 3:04.25 Missouri – 3:04.51 Florida – 3:04.66

Indiana torched the second-fastest 400 medley relay in history, going 2:59.70 to blow out the field. Gabriel Fantoni led off in 45.25, but the real strength of the relay was Ian Finnerty‘s field-best 49.60 breaststroke leg. That’s within a tenth of the fastest 100 breast split in history, a 49.5 from Kevin Cordes.

Vini Lanza was 44.2 on fly, though he was out in a blazing 22.9. And Zach Apple anchored in 40.64, the best free split in the field.