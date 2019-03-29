Fantoni, Finnerty, Lanza, and Apple Walk us Through 2:59 Medley Relay (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
- Psych Sheet
- Live Stream
- Live results
Reported by Jared Anderson.
400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: Texas (2018) – 2:59.22
- American Record: Cal (2017) – 3:01.51
- U.S. Open Record: Texas (2018) – 2:59.22
- Meet Record: Texas (2018) – 2:59.22
- 2018 Champion: Indiana – 3:01.07
Top 8 Finishers:
- Indiana – 2:59.70
- Cal – 3:01.56
- Texas – 3:01.58
- NC State – 3:03.25
- Louisville – 3:03.45
- USC – 3:04.25
- Missouri – 3:04.51
- Florida – 3:04.66
Indiana torched the second-fastest 400 medley relay in history, going 2:59.70 to blow out the field. Gabriel Fantoni led off in 45.25, but the real strength of the relay was Ian Finnerty‘s field-best 49.60 breaststroke leg. That’s within a tenth of the fastest 100 breast split in history, a 49.5 from Kevin Cordes.
Vini Lanza was 44.2 on fly, though he was out in a blazing 22.9. And Zach Apple anchored in 40.64, the best free split in the field.
