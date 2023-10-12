European Aquatics “Closely Monitoring” Israel Situation With WP Euros On The Horizon

European Aquatics has issued an official statement regarding the ongoing conflict in Israel with the 2024 European Water Polo Championships less than three months away.

On Wednesday, SwimSwam reported that there was word that the event was at risk—likely to be relocated—and European Aquatics has confirmed that there is ongoing discussion regarding what they’ll do with the event scheduled for January in Netanya.

“In light of the current situation in Israel, European Aquatics is in active discussions with the Local Organising Committee of the European Water Polo Championships, which are scheduled to take place in Netanya from 3 January to 16 January 2024,” European Aquatics said in an official statement.

“Our thoughts and support go to the victims and all those whose lives have been affected by acts of violence.”

On Saturday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel, leading the nation to declare war on Hamas. The initial attack left more than 1,200 people dead in Israel, and there have since been at least 1,417 people killed in Gaza as Israel has retaliated.

“Both organizations will continue to closely monitor the situation (and its potential impact) and explore all options before making decisions on the hosting of the competition. Providing safe conditions for participating teams, officials and spectators will be our top priority,” European Aquatics continued.

“European Aquatics and the Israeli Water Polo Association will remain in contact with all teams involved and will provide an update on the situation as soon as possible, once a course of action is agreed with all stakeholders.”

The 2024 European Water Polo Championships are scheduled for January 3-16, 2024 in Netanya, Israel. The city has hosted numerous aquatics in recent years, including the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships in September.

Two Olympic qualifying spots (one men’s, one women’s) will be up for grabs at the tournament.