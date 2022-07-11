Ethan du Preez, Christin Mundell Lead South African CANA Championships Roster

The 2021 CANA African Senior Swimming Championships are set to take place from August 20th to August 25th. The Menzah Olympic Pool in Tunis, Tunisia is slated to host the event.

This is typically a biannual meet; however, the 2020 edition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, a combined senior/junior edition was held in Ghana, with the nation of South Africa handily topping the overall swimming medal table with a total of 60 pieces of hardware, including 26 gold.

With this year’s competition on the horizon, South Africa has revealed its 16-strong roster set to represent the nation.

19-year-old Olympian Ethan du Preez leads the charge, while he’ll be joined by the likes of Clayton Jimmie and Matthew Randle. For the women, Christin Mundell is one to watch, having won 5 medals last year including gold in the 400m freestyle and 50m breaststroke.